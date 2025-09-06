Ten-man Town second best and deservedly beaten 3-0 at Southend United

Roots Hall

Ten-man FC Halifax Town were deservedly beaten 3-0 at Southend United.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax and Roots Hall just do not mix.

This was just the latest occasion in recent years when The Shaymen have been a distant second best and got what they deserved: nothing.

There's no shame in losing at Southend, plenty of teams will this season, but the manner of the loss is the most disappointing aspect, with Town only briefly showing what they could do, after Adam Adetoro's dismissal, in an otherwise underwhelming display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this is the level Halifax need to reach to be a play-off contender, they have a lot of work to do.

Town changed shape to a 3-5-2 and looked a bit better for it, out of possession at least.

The rejig gave them more security at the back and more of a presence up top, with debutant Owen Devonport partnered with Will Harris.

Not that they got much chance to show what they could do, with The Shaymen too generous in possession to create anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devonport made a nuisance of himself challenging for balls and pressing, but he and Harris were feeding off scraps.

Either that or moves were breaking down before they'd got chance to go anywhere near goal.

Town's on-the-ball output was summed up when Jamie Cooke led a dangerous looking break only to overhit his pass wide to Devonport, with the ball going for a goal kick.

Halifax felt they might have had a penalty when Harris and goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi collided after a through ball, but one corner, cleared by the first man, was the sum total of Halifax's first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southend got better as the first-half progressed, and a header on target by Keenan Appiah-Forson was a warning Halifax didn't heed.

Moments later, a dinked cross by Gus Scott-Morriss from the opposite flank was headed in at the back post by the unmarked Andrew Dallas.

Town were fortunate to only trail by that goal at the interval, with Southend denied a penalty appeal after a challenge by Cooke, and Scott-Morriss driving a shot straight at Sam Johnson amidst mounting pressure.

Town at last had their first shot a few minutes after the break, from Jay Turner-Cooke, but continued to be too lax on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Austin brought a good save from Sam Johnson befre Devonport registered Halifax's first effort on goal with a tame header.

Just after Adam Lakeland brought on David Kawa in the hope of exerting some more pressure, Adetoro capped a below-par afternoon by getting a second booking for a foul on Charley Kendall just outside the box.

Scott-Morris and Nathan Ralph both nearly put Southend out of sight before Turner-Cooke escaped with a booking after a coming together with Scott-Morriss, which provoked a huge melee.

Halifax were hanging on, but suddenly came so close to levelling when Harris was denied at point blank range before Devonport smashed the rebound against the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax looked as much of a threat as they had all game, but any lingering hopes of a point were dashed when a cross from the left of the box was headed in by Scott-Morriss.

After substitute Leon Parillon hit the post, the hosts put the gloss on the result when Ben Goodliffe headed in a left-wing cross.

Southend: Andeng Ndi, Scott-Morriss, Taylor, Goodliffe, Ralph, Husin (Miley 60), Appiah-Forson, Boyes (Bridge 84), Austin (Coker 90), Kendall (Parillon 90), Dallas (Hopper 84). Subs not used: Hayes, Gubbins.

Scorers: Dallas (31), Scott-Morriss (90), Goodliffe (90+14)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 12

Corners: 6

Halifax: Johnson, Mills, Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather (Cappello 82), C Johnson, Hmami, Hugill (Kawa 68), Turner-Cooke (Jenkins 82), Cooke (Tarima 71), Devenport, Harris (Bray 82). Subs not: Ford, Griffin.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 1

Attendance: 8,093 (100 away)

Referee: Paul Johnson

Town man of the match: Jevon Mills, the only Town player to come out of the game with any real credit. Read the game very well and was often the last line of defence. Good to see him back.