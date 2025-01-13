"Thank you for everything" - Waters' loan spell at Town ends as striker returns to Wrexham
FC Halifax Town have confirmed that Billy Waters’ loan spell has come to an end.
The forward returned to Town for his second spell on a loan deal from Wrexham at the start of September and scored five goals in 18 league games.
Waters posted on social media: “Thank you for everything. Loved every moment of being back.”
