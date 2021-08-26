“The aspect they have developed is their goalscoring threat” - Woking v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Woking Manager Alan Dowson. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

What kind of shape do Woking go into Saturday’s game in? How did they start the season on Saturday?

It was a good win at Wealdstone in their first game, mainly to break the bad feelings from last year, and also to show that their good pre-season wasn’t for nothing.

Woking have made a habit of starting the season well in the past two seasons, and they look like they’re doing the same this time around, with only positive noises coming from the camp.

How different is their squad to last season? Who have arrived/departed? And which signings look set to have the most impact?

There have been quite substantial changes. The new American owners have enabled Alan Dowson to invest in the squad in a way he has never been able to before, and he has openly said this is the best squad he’s ever had.

In contrast to previous seasons, Woking have only let go the players they wanted to, as opposed to getting picked off by bigger clubs.

The likes of Jack Cook and Charlie Cooper have gone to Wealdstone, while Kane Ferdinand has gone to Maidenhead.

In terms of arrivals, Dowson seems most excited by Jordan Maguire-Drew, who was being tracked by a lot of clubs.

But there have been a number of other excellent signings, such as Rohan Ince, Tahvon Campbell and Tom Champion, all bringing experience and ability.

What are Woking’s expectations this season?

The board are targeting a top half finish, but they would also love to give the play-offs a crack.

What can Halifax expect on Saturday, what kind of team are Woking, how do they play?

Woking are evolving this season but the core principles of a Dowson team will be there. That is to say, extremely hard-working and defensively solid.

The aspect they have developed is their goalscoring threat, with that coming from multiple sources this season.

Who will be their dangermen, and why?

Inih Effiong is a constance menace up front and will be a handful for any defence this year.

The three behind him – Kretzschmar, Maguire-Drew and Campbell can also all score and assist too.

Injuries/suspensions?

Jamar Loza isn’t quite fit yet, and Kane Thompson-Sommers may also not feature yet due to recovering from illness.

Likely line up and formation?