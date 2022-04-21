The contenders in the running to be FC Halifax Town's player of the year

Sam Johnson

Another season of superb shot-stopping and match-winning saves from Town's Mr Reliable. This is Johnson's seventh season at The Shay, and his form has only improved over that time. Johnson's communication and command of his area has got better this season, while his reflexes and ability to make crucial saves remain as important as ever. A vital part of Halifax's 19 clean sheets this campaign.

Kieran Green

FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

The midfielder has so often been the heartbeat of the team this season, offering a mix of style and substance. Able to dictate games with composure, vision, awareness and a range of passing, but also influences matches with his energy, aggression, drive and will to win. A fantastic competitor, a vocal presence and a leader, it's easy to forget he's only 24.

Billy Waters

A magnificent signing who, like Green, has offered both tremendous technical ability and admirable attitude and work rate. His infectious pressing and closing down from the front so often sets the tone for the rest of the team, as does his movement and running off the ball, helping to create space for others. But it's his 20 goals that have made such a huge difference, earning Town an extra 17 points this season.

Matty Warburton

Billy Waters. Photo: Marcus Branston

Another inspired signing last summer who has fitted seamlessly into Town's style of play. So often the conduit between midfield and attack, Warburton has shown excellent control, balance and vision, revelling in the number ten role and adding more goals to his game as the campaign has gone on, some of them spectacular.

Kian Spence

A player surely destined to play in the Football League, whether it's with The Shaymen or not. Jack Earing hinted after leaving Halifax last summer that Spence was ready to step up this season, and he has. A player of maturity, style and finesse on the ball with a superb range of passing, executed with a smooth, silky elegance. Spence has also repeatedly grabbed games by the scruff of the neck with determination and desire. At just 21, he has such a bright future ahead of him.

Niall Maher

Matty Warburton. Photo: Marcus Branston

Has matured into the role of captain admirably this season, leading the team with a calm, cool authority. Maher has honed his defensive instincts brilliantly, becoming the rock at the heart of the defence, whether it's battling with six-foot-plus strikers or sniffing out danger from crosses or counter-attacks.

Others who deserve a mention

Tom Bradbury has enjoyed a fine second season at The Shay, making the left-sided centre-back spot his own for a large part of the season, growing in stature and seniority.

Jack Senior has similarly improved this season, making the left-back spot his own. Has got better as an attacking outlet down the left flank too, offering penetration on and off the ball when joining attacks.

Kian Spence. Photo: Marcus Branston