"The first goal will definitely be important," says Millington on Saturday's clash at Southend United

Chris Millington

Chris Millington says the first goal could be crucial in their game at Southend on Saturday.

The Shaymen have the best defensive away record in the National League this season, conceding just nine goals in 12 games, while Southend have four clean sheets in their last five matches and three home clean sheets in a row.

And while Millington says his young side won't be fazed by playing in-front of the biggest home crowd in the division, he does believe whoever scores first will give themselves a good chance of winning.

"That's what the lads aspire to, is to be playing, hopefully with Halifax Town, at a level that attracts those crowds week in, week out," he said of Southend's home attendance, which averages over 7,000 this season.

"I don't that will be an issue but the first goal will definitely be important because both teams have very good defensive records.

"I don't anticipate it's going to be another Aldershot 4-3 but I think the first goal will definitely have more significance in this game."

Millington added: "Recently they've got a fantastic defensive record, that's the real marker of their identity is they're very hard to break down.

"And they're a very well coached team.

"I said in the run-up to the previous game that they've lost some very significant players and we know how challenging that can be.

"We lost six or seven first-team regular starters over the summer and we know how difficult it can be to replace them.

"That's been a factor for them, but their staff are excellent, they work incredibly hard to prepare them and get them ready for games and I know they'll be incredibly well prepared for us and we will for them."

Town were well below par in their 2-0 home defeat to Southend at the end of November.

"We certainly won't have the headache of travelling all the way to Firest Green Rovers and back a couple of days before, which was certainly a factor in the last Southend performance," said Millington.

"I think Southend is the only game we've lost in November and December, so we're in a decent run of form.

"But I don't expect a repeat of that performance in any game, I think that was influenced by other circumstances and it was a lesson learned for sure."

The match will be Town's first in 16 days after their game against Fylde was postponed twice.

On any potential concern over rustiness from his players, Millington said: "Always a concern when you've missed games, if you go for a couple of weeks without playing.

"There's an element of rustiness and it can take half-an-hour to get up to speed in a game but the flip side of that is there's a benefit to having some rest and recuperation as well, so we'll certainly go into it fresh."

There is a three point gap from eighth-placed Halifax to seventh-placed Rochdale, who have played two games fewer, but Millington is focusing on how the table will look at the end of the season.

"We need to make sure there isn't a gap there come the end of the season, that's the objective," said the Town boss.

"We've got a tough run of games coming up over January and February, some really tough opponents.

"Then in March and April, the schedule maybe gets a little less challenging.

"We're not going to get carried away trying to predict what the situation is going to be come the end of the season, we're just going to take it a game at a time and know that we'll judge the success of the season come the end of April."