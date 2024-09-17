Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Cooper says Town would like to extend the stays of all three of their temporary squad members.

Midfielders Scott High and Owen Bray and forward Billy Waters are all at The Shay on a temporary basis, with Bray on a short-term contract and High and Waters on loan from Huddersfield and Wrexham respectively.

High's loan runs until November 3, Bray's deal is until mid November and Waters' loan is until early January, and assistant manager Cooper would like all of them to stay for longer.

"Yeah, for sure, if we got the opportunity," he told the Courier.

Andy Cooper

"In two cases, there's a parent club who might say otherwise, so all we can do is provide the opportunity for the lads to play, which we've done.

"It'd be great if we could try and secure them for longer, the impact is there for all to see."

On whether The Shaymen would look at loaning anyone out on whos is on ethe fringes of the first-team, Cooper said: "Once we've had the two games that are coming up, we'll probably review where the squad's at selection wise, in terms of minutes played, where the lads are and just have a bit of a review.

"But that'll only be after the next two games because we'l need everyone in the trenches with us for those two long away trips."

Angelo Cappello will be assessed later this week on his availability for Saturday's game at Maidenhead.

"He's got a cut that required stitches during the game but he passed a concussion protocol test," Cooper said.

"He just needs to be monitored this week and we'll probably make a decision later in the week on where he's at and whether he's available for selection."

Striker Zak Emmerson won't be involved at the weekend though, due to a hamstring injury.

"We're awaiting further assessment but I don't think he'll be inconsideration for these next two games at least," Cooper said.

On midfielder Jack Jenkins' quad injury, Cooper said: "He's probably closer on than Zak is but we're just building him up in terms of his load.

"He was out doing running prior to the game on Saturday but he hasn't started any contact work back with the group yet so we don't have any return date yet."

Defender Harvey Sutcliffe is available though.

"He's looking sharp. There's a couple of boys that, in other circumstances, may have had more minutes," Cooper said.

"He's ready to go and patiently waiting for an opportunity that no doubt will come."