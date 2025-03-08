"The key attribute that saw us through was that fighting spirit," says Millington after hard-fought win over Yeovil

Chris Millington admitted it was a "very hard-fought" win after Town edged past Yeovil 1-0 at The Shay.

Angelo Cappello's first-half goal proved decisive for Town as they made it back-to-back home wins.

"Very hard-fought, I think that's an apt description," Millington told the Courier.

"It's not easy to play on the pitch but credit to the lads, there were moments where we looked really good with the ball.

"But the key attribute that saw us through was that fighting spirit.

"The really pleasing thing for me today is the togetherness the lads have shown because we've largely wheeled out the same starting 11, just the enforced change with Harvey for Max.

"We knew we'd have to make subs earlier because of the levels of fatigue this pitch produces.

"And everybody has played a huge part and shown a huge amount of fighting spirit to get us over the line."

Halifax produced another hard-working display to back up their midweek win against Forest Green Rovers and make it seven wins from 11 games.

"I think there's always a danger after an impressive performance and a good win against a team like Forest Green that you can get a bit complacent and think you've cracked it," Millington said.

"I didn't see any evidence of that at all today, I thought the lads gave Yeovil every ounce of respect they deserved, because I do respect Yeovil, they're a good team managed by a good manager, who is a very good coach.

"And I think that makes a big difference because if we didn't approach it in the same way we approached Forest Green, we wouldn't have got anything out of the game."

The Halifax boss added: "For me and the staff, I hope it's the same for the fans, we're just so proud of the application of these lads.

"They represent us as a staff and us as a club phenomenally well.

"Everything they do, they do to the best of their ability and will continue to do that over the course of the season."

Millington said there wasn't much between the two teams, with both having good spells at different points.

"Very even, very little in it," he said.

"We've taken our big chance and we've had a couple of other really clear chances.

"I think the referee's got the big decisions wrong - Luca Thomas is through for a counter-attack and their player falls over, and he gives them a free-kick.

"And obviously the penalty on Angelo Cappello is just plain as day.

"I think the referee's been poor for both teams in fact but the big decisions he got wrong were the ones that undermined our ability to go on and win it more comfortably."

On match winner Cappello, Millington said: "We know how dangerous he can be, and we set up with a game plan to get the ball to him.

"He was very bright. We wanted to get the ball to him because we knew in this shape, that with the ball at his feet he could do damage and provide some fantastic deliveries into the box.

"For him to get a goal was even more pleasing."

The Town boss confirmed none of his substitutions were down to injuries, with Jack Jenkins and Zak Emmerson coming off at half-time.

"Just making sure we didn't incur any more injuries," he said.

"We know which lads are at risk of injuries and we could also see the energy drain out of one or two of them at certain points in the game so we wanted to make sure the team retained as much energy as possible and we didn't expose anyone to any greater injury risk."

Defender Josh Emmanuel, who has signed until the end of the season, made his debut off the bench in the second-half.

"Absolutely delighted," Millington said of his signing.

"We lost Will Smith to injury, who is a very level-headed, quiet leader in the group, but very influential in the way he leads.

"Josh will help replace that.

"He's a very experienced player, and he's an extremely level-headed human being so he's somebody who I think will bring an element of calm and control to the energy and enthusiasm that the youth brings."

Millington added: "Right-back, right sided centre-half, right wing-back, can do all of those jobs.

"He's that good and that experienced that I'm sure he could help out in other areas of the pitch if he was asked to.

"But predmonantly right-back or right sided centre-half."