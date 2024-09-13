Chris Millington wants to see his Town side start turning possession into goals.

The Shaymen drew 1-1 at home to Oldham Athletic on Tuesday, failing to turn their superiority, especially in the first-half, into a win.

They also produced an encouraging performance at Hartlepool in their previous game, but only came away with a 0-0 draw.

They face an Eastleigh team at The Shay on Saturday who have won five of their first eight games and are one point off top spot.

"There's no easy games is there, they'll come here full of confidence and wanting to get the win, so it's going to be a challenge," Millington said.

"But I think we're in a really good vein of form, the problem we've got is making sure we turn those periods of control in games and those periods where we're really in the ascendancy, into goals.

"That'll be the focus when we have those periods against Eastleigh."

Millington added: "The concern when you start to develop a more possession based style is that you leave yourself open and more vulnerable to conceding more goals.

"But when you take into account the oppositions we've played, we're really limiting some very good players to very few chances.

"That's because of the work ethic and the organisation of the players, so the fact we're able to control periods of possession but not give up a large number of chances is a real positive and something we want to build on."

Town have only scored six goals in their first eight games this season.

"I think the first few games, because the way pre-season ended, losing a lot of bodies and not having people back who we expected to be back, we started the first few games very pragmatic, looking to hurt teams on the counter-attack and maybe conceding the fact that we were going to have lower per cent possession than some of the oppositions," Millington said.

"But then as we've started to get players back like Flo Hoti, Max Wright, Ryan Galvin and the additions of Billy and Scott, it's meant we've been able to become more possession based and control games more.

"Against Solihull, Ebbsfleet, Hartlepool and Oldham, there have been significant periods where we've really been in the ascendancy, and the next part is making sure we score goals when we're in those periods because we should have come out of those games with more points."

Halifax are seven points off Gateshead, Rochdale and Forest Green at the top of the National League, and Millington wants to ensure that gap doesn't get any bigger.

"It's a long season and I'm very much of the mind that we take it a game at a time and we want to beat every opposition we play," he said.

"But you can't ignore the fact that the gap between us and the top teams is opening up because we're not puttng teams to bed.

"It's three unbeaten, which isn't a bad record, but we just want to start putting more points on the board and I think the lads deserve more for their endeavours at the minute, so as much as anything, I want to see them rewarded for their effort."

The Town boss has hinted that he could freshen things up in his team selection on Saturday.

"Possibly one or two changes just to keep people fresh and sharp, and also the lads who are coming off the bench, it's much easier to start games and have an impact rather than coming off the bench into a frenetic game like Tuesday," he said.

"So we've got to look at that aspect as well, making sure we're getting the best out of who's available to us.

"But yeah, certainly wouldn't rule that out at this stage."