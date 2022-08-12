"The play-offs are a realistic hope" - FC Halifax Town v Torquay United: Opposition Focus

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What have been the major incomings and outgoings at Plainmoor this summer?

Manager Gary Johnson gave debuts to eight players in his starting XI against Oldham on Saturday, adding one more from the bench. That gives an idea of the scale of his rebuild.

Gone are infuential midfield duo Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (Stockport) and Armani Little (Forest Green Rovers), along with experienced defender Ben Wynter (Barnet), goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald (Cheltenham), defender Joe Lewis (Stockport), midfielder Chiori Johnson (Yeovil) and striker Danny Wright (Havant & Waterlooville).

It’s all-change for Torquay. Saturday’s debuts were defender Ross Marshall (Stevenage); wing backs Dylan Crowe (Ipswich Town) and Ben Wyatt (Sutton United); midfielders Ryan Hanson (Dover), Brett McGavin (Kings Lynn) and Kieron Evans (Cardfiff City loan) along with forwards Corie Andrews (Wimbledon) and Will Goodwin (Stoke City loan). Off the bench came Antigua and Barbuda international winger Ashley Nathaniel-George, who was most recently at Southend.

Striker Aaron Jarvis (from Scunthorpe) and midfielder Shaun Donnellan (Maidenhead) are also summer signings who are currently on the treatment table.

Has that left the club with a better or worse squad would you say?

Johnson has never been afraid to make wholesale changes in his squads, and says he is excited about working with the current group of players. Fans like what they have seen so far, and we are certainly no worse off than we were at the end of last season. The manager looks to have bought well, and his new signings have plenty of experience at National league level.

How was pre-season for The Gulls?

Pre-season went well for Torquay, building on a couple of wins against local league sides to a draw with Newport County and wins over Exeter City and Truro City. The only setback was a 0-5 defeat at the hands of a very impressive Plymouth Argyle side which was something of a learning experience...

And the opening day of the season?

Opening day saw a big crowd at Plainmoor for a 0-0 draw with Oldham, playing their first game at this level. Will Goodwin hit the bar for Torquay early on as the Gulls started really well, but Oldham missed some really good chances later in the game. It was a very physical encounter and both sides finished the game with 10 men. Oldham had Dan Gardner sent off for two yellows, while Torquay withdrew defender Ali Omar towards the end after having used all their subs. Omar had been involved in a clash of heads and was taken off amid fears of concussion.

What are the expectations of the team this season?

Torquay finished just outside the top 10 last season, and believe they can do better this time around. The play-offs are a realistic hope this year

What can Halifax expect to come up against, what will Torquay’s style of play be?

Torquay normally play a 3-5-2, but this early in the season there is no reason why Gary Johnson won’t spring a surprise, particularly as injuries from the Oldham game may force a reshuffle anyway. Expect a quick passing game at high tempo, and very high workrate with and without the ball. One of Johnson’s expressions is that he wants his players to be “like wasps at a picnic” when the opposition have the ball.

Who will be the dangermen in your side?

It’s early days, but Will Goodwin looks decent up front. Brett McGavin is the playmaker in midfield and the experienced Dean Moxey dominates the back three.

Injuries/suspensions?

Dan Martin, Tom Lapslie, Aaron Jarvis and Shaun Donnellan missed the Oldham game through injury. Corie Andrews limped off and Ali Omar may have to observe concussion protocols. Not the start the Gaffer would have wanted.

