"The players are taking on board what we're asking them to do," says Lakeland ahead of Town's Bank Holiday Monday clash at Scunthorpe

Adam Lakeland admits Town aren't getting much luck at the minute but insists they will keep improving.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen suffered their third defeat from their opening four matches on Saturday when they lost 2-1 to Forest Green Rovers.

And they face a tough-looking trip to Scunthorpe United on Bank Holiday Monday, with The Iron winning all three of their matches so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course every game's different and it's a tough place to go, Scunthorpe," Lakeland told the Courier.

Adam Lakeland

"They've had a good start to the season, they've had that bounce from coming up.

"They've got a lot of the same players, so they've got that time and body of work behind them.

"We're a new group of players here and we've just outplayed, for large parts, one of the big-hitters and most-fancied teams in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've managed to get to that performance level within eight, nine weeks, so it gives me encouragement that the players are taking on board what we're asking them to do, they're putting it into the performances on the pitch.

"We are just going to keep on getting better, and we need little breaks of luck.

"You think about Kawa's one that hit the post, that's just the way things are going for us at the minute, but we've just got to stick together, keep working hard and try and get a result at Scunthorpe on Monday, but it's obviously going to be another difficult game."

Lakeland says he will take the positives from Saturday's defeat, in which Halifax did produce an impressive display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've tried to do that after every game, that's just the way I've always worked," said the Halifax boss.

"Every game - win, lose or draw - take the positives, have a look at some of the nehatives and just work hard to try and do better in the next game.

"I don't think you can really do much more than that as a manager or a group of players.

"When you perform like we did (on Saturday) - performances are one thing but results are another, and ultimately, we're all judged on results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you play like we did, you've got to get something out of the game and to not have done, it's frustrating.

"But I'm sure that this group of lads will learn from it again and hopefully we can get a better result on Monday."

When asked if it was a good thing that Town had another game so soon after such a frustrating defeat on Saturday, Lakeland said: "I think you can look at it both ways.

"You can think it's an oppportunity to bounce back straight away, but then we are using a lot of the same players, because what's beneath it, we're not as strong if we have to shuffle the pack too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously we've got some key players missing still, so you can look at it two ways really."

Halifax look set to be without centre-back Shaun Hobson on Monday after he was forced off against Forest Green with a hamstring injury.

Attacking midfielder Josh Hmami moved to centre-half after Hobson went off and was one of Town's best players.

On whether he would retain that role on Monday, Lakeland said: "We'll have to see how everybody is and go from there, but when he was a kid at Accrigton, he played at centre-half

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's why it's important you do your due diligence on players before you sign them.

"He's played quite a few games for me as a midfielder, and a number ten, and even some as a striker, but I knew up my sleeve that, as an emergency centre-half, if there was anybody else in that team and what we had available on the bench, I'd trust him more.

"And I thought, as always, he did what he needed to do for his team and didn't let us down.

"It was just frustrating we didn't get a result to show for his and everybody's efforts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hobson is one of five central defenders Lakeland doesn't have available, along with Jevon Mills, Will Smith, Jo Commings and Charlie Hayes-Green.

"He doesn't need an operarion, which is positive," Lakeland said on Mills, who went off at Boston on Tuesday with a dislocated shoulder.

"He could be back on the grass within two weeks, return to play probably more realistic is four to six weeks.

"We're just going to have to see how he progresses week by week."

On midfielder Florent Hoti, Lakeland said: "He had his op on Tuesday.

"He's got to be no weight-bearing for three weeks and then you're probably looking at three to four months post-op."