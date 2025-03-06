“The stadium clearly needs some major investment" - Panthers and Town supporters clubs have their say on future of The Shay

Halifax Panthers and FC Halifax Town’s supporters clubs have had their say on the future of The Shay ahead of a Calderdale Council cabinet meeting on its future.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council cabinet meeting on March 17 will see the two options on the table discussed – a proposal from a working party of Halifax based supporters that an independent, not-for-profit trust takes over ownership of the stadium, or a bid from Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy to buy the ground so the Giants can play there while a new stadium for his side was being built, before ownership of The Shay is offered back to FC Halifax Town and the Panthers.

Chair of the Fax Trust, David Durbin, said: “Firstly I would like to confirm our position,in that the Shay should remain as a sports stadium in perpetuity for both Halifax Panthers and FC Halifax Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The stadium clearly needs some major investment to bring it up to standard for both clubs and the only investment we see at the moment is that from Mr Ken Davy and this is the option that the council should give serious consideration too.”

The Shay

The Halifax Town Supporters Club said: “We are fully aware of the important news regarding the possible takeover of The Shay stadium.

"Two interested parties are currently known to have very different ideas for going forward with the Council set to discuss their respective bids at the next cabinet meeting on 17 March.

"As a Supporters Club committee we are trying to find further details of how the bids would affect the everyday running of FC Halifax Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Taken at face value, the bids look extremely promising in many ways, but, like everyone else, we recognise the need for caution, as well as safeguards for the two clubs who call the Shay their home.

"Rest assured that we have the best interests of our beloved Shaymen at heart, and although the Supporters Club are not major players in these negotiations, we do have dialogue with FC Halifax Town, and will continue to make our views and concerns known.”