"The tide has started to turn" - Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Oldham Athletic. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

What kind of form do Oldham go into the game in?

The tide has started to turn for Latics and they have begun 2023 unbeaten in the National League after four games. They recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season (and in almost a year) in backing up a 5-1 win at Dorking - their first away win of the season - with a 2-0 win at home to York City. Those results were sandwiched between draws against Notts County at home on New Year's Day, while they came back from behind to take a point at Aldershot on Saturday. Amid all that they were disappointingly knocked out of the FA Trophy at home to Gateshead, but the league form has picked up.

How is the morale and mood in the camp at the moment?

Even when the chips were down earlier this season there seemed to be a decent spirit among the players, which I guess is half the battle when you're trying to turn things around. It goes without saying that the mood has been lifted by the recent upturn in league form. Also, the likes of Ben Tollitt, Mike Fondop and goalkeeper Magnus Norman have recently signed new contracts so the fact that the club is already planning for next season and beyond is a boost for all concerned, and gives them something extra to play for.

What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

In an ideal world David Unsworth would like to play attractive football, but just getting results is taking precedence to style at the moment. Also, the pitch at Boundary Park has taken a battering with a mixture of heavy frost and heavy rain in recent weeks so that has been a leveller.

Who will be your dangermen and why?

Mike Fondop is in goalscoring form at the moment and that is largely down to the partnership he has formed with Joe Nuttall - a marquee signing from Scunthorpe but surprisingly unselfish, and as comfortable creating opportunities for others as he is for sniffing out his own.

How do you think Halifax should approach Saturday's game to give themselves the best chance of getting a result?

For the above reasons Halifax will have to be defensively resolute because if you stop one of the Oldham strikers then chances are you've left yourselves exposed to the other. Together, they are a handful.

Injuries/suspensions?

No suspensions. Peter Clarke returned from a one-match ban last weekend but had to settle for a place on the bench due to the form of Josef Yarney.

At the time of writing there are no fresh injury concerns for Latics. Young defender Will Sutton is the closest of a quartet of longer term absentees to a recall but Saturday is likely to come too soon.

Likely line-up and formation?

I'd expect Latics to be unchanged for a third consecutive game and line-up 4-4-2.

How much pressure is David Unsworth under from the fans and the board at the moment?

There is still some way to go in winning over a section of fans, but I think a lot can see the incremental improvements that the team is making, which is now being borne out with results. It is a long-term project that is in place at Boundary Park, and while results before the turn of the year were disappointing, I don't believe he was under intense pressure from the board. The club has embarked on a huge period of transition and it has taken time for things to settle down, but I believe they are doing now.

How do you rate the team's chances of staying up?

