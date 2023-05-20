Excitement has been building among supporters for weeks about the big game, but was heightened last Saturday with a meet-and-greet event at The Shay attended by the squad and management team.

The club will be running around 15 coaches to Wembley and has been selling special merchandise, including hats, scarves and shirts for the occasion.

Halifax won the competition for the first time in their history when they beat Grimsby 1-0 at Wembley in 2016, and face fellow National League side Gateshead in Sunday's final, which will be played after the FA Vase final between Ascot and Newport Pagenell.

Excited FC Halifax Town fans at The Shay Stadium.

More than 25,000 tickets have been sold for what is dubbed non-league finals day.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch said: "I want to wish FC Halifax Town all the best at Wembley on Sunday.

"It has certainly been a remarkable journey to the FA Trophy final and the whole town is behind you – up the Shaymen!”

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said: "Best of luck to the Shaymen, you’ve all worked incredibly hard for this.

"It’s time to show everyone what you’re made of, seize the moment lads!”

Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft said: "A massive good luck to FC Halifax Town as they play in Wembley at the FA Trophy final.

"It’s a fantastic achievement and great to see you guys putting Halifax on the map.

"Enjoy the atmosphere, it will be electric in that stadium and enjoy the moment.

"Best of luck, the whole town is behind you!"

The Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Angie Gallagher, said “I have been following the progress of the Shaymen with interest and congratulate them on their determination in reaching the FA Trophy Final at Wembley this weekend.

"I hope that they are successful in their efforts and I’m sure that the thousands of fans who are travelling to the final will give FC Halifax Town the support they need to come back as winners."

Reverend Hilary Barber, vicar of Halifax, said: "I'm delighted to wish Halifax Town the best of luck in their endeavours at Wembley on Sunday.

"Let's hope they bring some silverware home with them!"

Rob Brown, from the Halifax Town supporters club, said: "There’s been a real buzz around the town and club since the team beat Altrincham in the semi-final.

"Those last few moments and the penalty shootout will live long in the memory.

"Leaving the ground that day surrounded by exuberant fans, singing and dancing in the streets, was just the start of the feel-good factor that has surrounded the town since that day.

"Reaching a Wembley final is a terrific achievement for the team, who have had their ups and downs throughout the season.

"It means a great deal to the fans who have sang about our forthcoming trip to Wembley at every game, home and away since that barmy afternoon in Altrincham.

"The ovation given to the team and management from the vocal South Stand at the end of the last league game of the season, reflected just how much the fans recognise the achievement and pride of our town playing on the national stage.

"The fans have been keen to snap up all types of memorabilia for the big day, hats, shirts, scarves, and pin badges.

"They’ll all be there on the day, singing loud and proud with their team colours.

"As a town, a trip to Wembley is a real milestone. We don’t all follow other sports, but even for people who didn’t go, we all know about the trips to the national stadium for the rugby league club back in 1987 and 1988.

"Our FA Trophy victory back in 2016 was attended by around 10,000 fans, perhaps a good few casual sports fans who care about the town, not just about the sport being played.

"There is no way of knowing if this is going to be the last opportunity ever, to see our team play at the national stadium.

"This is only our second appearance at the stadium in 112 years of football in the town, both since the club reformed.

"We will take nothing for granted as these opportunities don’t come around very often.

