"There is a momentum" - Millington calls on Town to maintain improved league form

The Shaymen bounced back from their FA Cup exit at Ebbsfleet with an impressive 1-0 win at Solihull Moors on Tuesday night, inflicting the hosts' first home league defeat of the year in the process.

Halifax have won five of their last eight games in all competitions, including four in their last six in the National League, a vast improvement on their early season form.

"I think there is a momentum because of the types of wins we've had recently and the types of teams we've done it against," said Millington.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"Oldham aren't in the greatest position in the league but anyone at that game could see a really committed, aggressive, hard-working team, and we've gone toe-to-toe with them and come away with a victory.

"On Tuesday we've been up against an excellent, possession-based team who, in the most part, have been together for at least a couple of seasons with a fantastic manager and were unbeaten at home this calendar year.

"And we've gone there and got the three points, which clearly very few teams manage to do.

"Looking further back, the York City and Dagenham performances were different again.

"So we're showing a real multi-faceted ability to approach different games and different teams and rack up the points.

"The disappointment is it's maybe taken us a bit longer than we'd have liked to have found that rhythm but we've got to work ever so hard now to try and maintain the rhythm and the performances that are sending us in the right direction."

By contrast, Bromley have only won once in their last eight league outings, and have lost four of their last five league games.

"We go there with every intention of winning the game and we believe we can," said Millington.

"I want us to be one one of those teams that goes to places and wins four and five nil but sometimes we might have to accept that taking a one or a two nil is just as valuable in terms of points.

"We'll do everything we can to maintain a clean sheet and I know with players like Mani, Rob Harker, Jamie Cooke and Matty Warburton getting back to full fitness, we've got goals in the team.

"So I don't see there being many games this season where we don't score.

"As long as we do our work out of possession, I've got every faith we can beat anyone we come up against."

Millington added: "It'll be a different test, it's on the 3G, there's a certain style and expectation when you go to Bromley and first and foremost, we're going to have to earn the right to get the ball down and play through how committed we are to winning the ball back.

"So we'll go there with a game-plan and if we manage to be as effective in implementing that as we were on Tuesday then there's no reason why we shouldn't be able to come away pleased with what we get."

It was a patched-up Town side that battled to victory at Solihull in midweek, and Millington was pleased that some players who haven't been first-team regulars this season are now contributing well.

"The pleasing thing on Tuesday was you've got lads playing in (different) positions - Jack Hunter was middle of the back three - you've got lads getting more minutes who haven't had many minutes recently, the likes of Jamie Stott and Tom Clarke," said the Town boss.

"There's players who came in, Harvey Gilmour at wing-back last Saturday and then back into midfield on Tuesday and have a good performance.

"They're the important things, that players are building up minutes who maybe missed out a bit recently.

"We've had Matty Warburton get more minutes, Rob Harker and Sam Minihan come on and contribute."

Millington was missing Jesse Debrah, Jack Senior, Festus Arthur, Jordan Keane and Jordan Slew at Solihull, with only Senior guaranteed to be back available following his one-game ban.

"It's a concern how light we are on numbers at the minute because every fit outfield player travelled on Tuesday," he said.

"We are strong, you've seen who came off the bench, and let's talk about the players who didn't come on in Milli Alli and Yamen Osawe, so there's no shortage of quality in Tuesday's squad.