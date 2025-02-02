"There is some interest circling around a couple of the players," says Cooper as transfer deadline looms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Cooper says the club is aware of interest in a couple of their players ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Deadline day falls on Monday at 11pm, with Halifax potentially vulnerable to having one of their star players lured away.

This time last year, top scorer Milli Alli was signed by Exeter City and joined Luton Town for £1.5m this week.

The Courier understands there was a sell-on clause in the deal that took Alli to Exeter from Halifax.

Andy Cooper

"There is some interest circling around a couple of the players, but nothing beyond that yet," Cooper said.

"Obviously the interest would have to seriously gather speed and momentum for it to be something for the club to consider."

Cooper added: "There's always going to be potential that somebody comes in for a player, which is why we'll have a plan ready in case that did happen.

"It's the nature of the business that that might be the case.

"We hope not, we hope we can secure everyone but sometimes it's our of our hands and we know that at this stage, it can happen, it's happened before.

"We hope not but we can't say for definite that no-one's going."

On whether The Shaymen had anyone lined up to come in, Cooper said: "We've got a couple of players we've identified, which we're able to get the support from the chairman to bring in if we felt it was the right move.

"Obviously it depends what happens with us but we'll keep our cards close to our chest.

"But at the moment we don't have a formal offer out for anyone."

And on the future of recent trialist Daniel Ogunleye, Cooper said: "A decision still has to be made on what's best for both parties.

"So talks will be ongoing."