"There's certainly been no offers so far" - What Halifax boss Millington said on Milli Alli after injury keeps him out of draw with Altrincham
Alli missed the 0-0 draw with Altrincham due to a knee problem, but his absence will have been a concern to Town fans who fear he will be the subject of interest from the Football League now the January transfer window is open.
"He's got a knee problem, we've got to investigate it with a scan tomorrow, we're not exactly sure,” Millington told the Courier.
"It sounds like something innocuous that's happened away from the club, so we're not exactly clear on how it's happened or the damage it's caused.
"Hopefully we'll know a bit more by this time tomorrow."
On whether there hade been any interest in Alli, Millington said: "There's certainly been no offers so far and we certainly wouldn't be selling an injured player anyway, so he'll have to get himself fit and back on the pitch before we'd even consider moving a player on."