Halifax boss Chris Millington says there have been no offers for forward Milli Alli after his absence from the squad due to injury.

Alli missed the 0-0 draw with Altrincham due to a knee problem, but his absence will have been a concern to Town fans who fear he will be the subject of interest from the Football League now the January transfer window is open.

"He's got a knee problem, we've got to investigate it with a scan tomorrow, we're not exactly sure,” Millington told the Courier.

"It sounds like something innocuous that's happened away from the club, so we're not exactly clear on how it's happened or the damage it's caused.

"Hopefully we'll know a bit more by this time tomorrow."