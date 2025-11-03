"There's no reason why we can't go there and win," says Halifax boss Lakeland ahead of Carlisle clash

Town boss Adam Lakeland says there is no reason why his side can't beat Carlisle on Tuesday night.

The Shaymen have won four of their last five league games - a feat only matched by leaders Rochdale - and have racked up some impressive wins already on the road this season, including at Rochdale, Gateshead and Morecambe.

But they face a stern test in Carlisle, who are one point behind Rochdale and have won five of their last six games, including away at League One side Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"I think it's a great game for us to have now," Lakeland told the Courier.

"We're in a little run of big game after big game at the minute, and even though I tried to dilute the York game to try and maintain focus of the players, of course it was a big game and we performed well in it.

"We performed better today in another big game, against a better team, and we've just fallen short, but there's no issues with that from my side because the performance was there.

"The challenge for us now is to go to Carlisle, embrace another big game in another great environment, against another good side, and try to perform, and be brave enough to perform like we have (against Exeter).

"And if we can just be a bit better in moments of the game, there's no reason why we can't go there and win."

On whether victory on Tuesday night would be a 'statement win' for his team, Lakeland said: "I think we've been making statements for weeks now, to be honest.

"Obviously we drew with York, but I think in the last six games we're the highest scorers in the National League, and we're only second in the form charts to Rochdale, who are top.

"We're going along alright. We're a good team, we've got some good players but we've just got to keep on working hard to be better.

"That's the most exciting thing for me about this team - we're not a bad side at the minute but I know we can be a hell of a lot better and that's why it's important we;'ve got such an honest, hard-working bunch of lads because they come in every week wanting to get better, and that should be something that excites us all."

Midfielder Cody Johnson didn't feature off the bench against Exeter on Saturday, but could be involved at Carlisle.

"Absolutely. He could have played a part (on Saturday)," said Lakeland.

"There just came a point in that game where we knew it was gone, pretty much, hence why we brought off Shaun (Hobson), Angelo (Cappello), Hmami and Will Hugill, just with Tuesday in mind really.

"We could have put Cody on, but he only trained on Friday, he had an injection on Wednesday, and we just thought give him a nother couple of days, there's no point risking him for a few minutes.

"And Jack Jenkins probably deserved the opportunity to come on in that game ahead of Cody.

"But as for Tuesday, he's ready to go. He could start, and if he's on the bench then he's got to be ready to come on."

Another player who could make his return from injury on Tuesday night is defender Dylan Crowe.

"He's got a great chance of being involved on Tuesday as well," Lakeland said.

"That will be massive for us because our supporters haven't seen what a good player he is yet, and not only is he a good player, he's a great character, a gritty sort, and he's got great quality and pace.

"We've probably been a bit extra cautious with Dylan getting him back this time because he had, not a recurrence, but a similar injury, just a different part of the muscle.

"Had he not had that relapse last time, he probably would have played (on Saturday), but we just wanted to give him an extra couple of days, but he'll definitely be involved on Tuesday night."