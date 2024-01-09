There's nothing to suggest anyone is heading for the exit door at The Shay, says Town boss Millington
The Shaymen have resisted selling any of their most prized assets in recent January windows, and appear to be on the verge of strengthening their squad with the addition of a new forward, a deal which could be completed this week.
And Millington says there is nothing so far to suggest any of his star players will be leaving the club.
"Listen, you can never be 100 per cent certain because I'm not privy to every conversation going on at every other club," he said.
"But what I can say categorically is there's been no interest shown in any of our players at all directly to us, so there's no evidence I've got to suggest anyone's going to be going anywhere.
"If there were any interest we'd have to deal with that as it came in, but as we speak right now, I can categorically state there's been no interest shown in any of our players."
And Millington says he would be under no pressure financially to sell any of his players.
"No, not at all," he said.
"We need to get some lads out playing football, there are lads returning from injury like Festus Arthur, lads who are being very patient waiting for their opportunity like Tom Wilson and Jimiel Chikukwa, who sooner or later will need to be getting minutes and if that isn't with us, then out on loan.
"We don't want them spending all season not playing football, so that's definitely a consideration, more from a development perspective than a financial perspective."
Town will play an in-house game on Friday due to having a game-free weekend.
"Then it'll be rest and recuperation on Saturday and Sunday, we've got an awful lot of fatigued bodies in the group," Millington said.
"Lads missing from the Southend game with knocks, niggles, aches and pains and one or two others coming out of the game with similar fatigue, so it's probably a timely opportunity to rest and recoup some of that energy we need to kick on for the rest of the season."
Read more from the Halifax boss later this week on the Courier website and in Thursday’s Halifax Courier.