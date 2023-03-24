"They have steadied the ship now" - Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Andrew Dallas (in yellow) playing for parent club Solihull. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

In what form do Chesterfield come into Saturday's game in?

After a run of nine games without a win Chesterfield have now won four of their last five, including four on the bounce on the road, to put them within touching distance of third-placed Woking, who they beat last time out. However, they have not won any of their last five at home so they will be aiming to put that right on Saturday.

What's their style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

The Spireites are an attack-minded team who like to dominate possession. Away from home they have become more of a counter-attacking outfit in recent weeks but at the Technique they have struggled to break teams down. Opposition sides have arrived in Derbyshire and put everyone behind the ball and then pinched a goal on the break and I imagine Halifax will try to do the same.

How do you rate their chances of promotion?

They were in the title race for the first-half of the season but they couldn't keep up with the blistering pace set by Wrexham and Notts County. The Spireites got into a rut of not taking their chances and conceding counter-attack goals, a recipe which led to them not winning for nine games, but they have steadied the ship now. Playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday from the start of February until now did not help either, in my opinion. This is the first week since the end of January that they have not had a midweek fixture. I've always had a good feeling about promotion through the play-offs, mainly because of Paul Cook's experience, but they will need to finish third otherwise I think they will probably find it tough again.

Who will be your dangermen and why?

Ryan Colclough, who signed from Altrincham in January, is in great form with four goals in his last six. His direct dribbling and ability to take a man on is very exciting to watch. Fellow new signing Andrew Dallas is still settling in but his pace adds an extra dimension to the attack.

Injuries/suspensions?

Top scorer Armando Dobra, who has 10 goals, has been out with a hamstring injury but returned off the bench against Woking last time out. He is probably not ready to start yet but we shall see. Akwasi Asante remains out with a groin injury.

Likely line up and formation?