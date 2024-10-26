Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss Chris Millington blasted his team's weak mentality after their 2-1 home defeat against York City.

The Shaymen were on course for victory thanks to Jamie Cooke's early goal but conceded twice in added time at the end of the game, both from set-pieces, to come away with nothing.

"Just weak mentality. I think there's players in there who clearly care, the fans see it, the fans know who they are," Millington told the Courier.

"Your Adam Seniors, your Jack Evans' and a few others.

"And then there's some who don't mind getting beat, they're quite happy to turn up, play some nice football between the boxes, get a little bit of a ruffle of the hair, told how good they are and accept defeat.

"And it's got to stop.

"They have to toughen up. I think we've got a higher number of technical players than we've had for a number of years, but if they haven't got the heart and the selfless approach that other players, lesser players, in the history of this club have had, then we ain't going to achieve what we're capable of achieving.

"And I won't put up with that, I won't allow that to happen."

Town were undone by a goal from a set-piece against Rochdale on Tuesday night and again failed to deal with two of them against The Minstermen.

"If I show you the flipchart about the game-plan that's up in the changing room right now, and has been since half past one today, we've talked through it, we've walked through it, we've practiced it," Millington said.

"And one of the very clear messages is there are more set-pieces being scored and conceded in the National League at the moment than have ever been.

"But if you've got a weak mentality and a lack of seflessness in the group, that's where it's going to show itself the most."

When asked how the issue can be addressed, Millington said: "We pick players who care, players who actually care and want to do their job that they're given to do.

"We've dealt with plenty of set-pieces throughout the game and it's the ones at the end where we have to look at the players who were on the pitch at the time."

Town produced another impressive performance but again came away with nothing to show for it.

"We can't say that today, because it's the same as Rochdale," Millington said.

"We've played well, we've had the more dangerous chances in the game.

"Of course, York played very well first-half and we fed into that because our press wasn't right, it wasn't what we practised.

"But when we fixed that we became the better team, we nicked the ball in the same area of the pitch three or four times and created counter-attacks.

"There was sometimes a lack of care on the final pass or the final shot, and that weak mentality is what's cost us.

"That's a trait because it happened at Rochdale, so we can't just talk about a good performance and a hard luck story now, because it's happened two games on the bounce."

Millington insists Town's weak mentality has to be stamped out now or it will risk costing them long-term.

"Without a doubt, we might have to forgoe some of the attractive football we want to play and just have men out there who care," he said.

Andrew Oluwabori was dropped from the starting 11 for the game in place of Adan George.

"Andrew played well against Rochdale but unfortunately showed some lapses that ultimately meant we felt the change was the right way to go," said Millington.

"And again, we've had other players today who've cost us, so we've got to look at where their position in the squad is."

Town produced a dogged first-half, seeing less of the ball than York but coming in at half-time ahead, before overrunning the visitors after the break but were unable to add to their lead before York's comeback.

"The committment in some respects was there but then when it comes to doing the basics of your job, it wasn't there because we fell short on two set pieces," Millington said.

"It's the easiest part of the opposition threat to deal with because invariably, we know what they're going to do.

"We do our research, we do our prep, we give the lads specific jobs, we give them principles to operate within if the opposition do something that's slightly different.

"But they've got to then go out and deliver it.

"We give them an awful lot in terms of detail, in terms of preparation, in terms of information about the opposition.

"Maybe we do too much for them. I called it at the Newcastle game: there's a weak underbelly, we're soft, and that's something we've not had in my time at the club.

"We've always had a hardness about us, and if nothing else, you know there's an edge about the team and at the moment, that edge is sorely lacking and it's costing us."

When asked if he felt Town had the personnel in their squad to address their soft underbelly, the Town boss said: "Yeah, I think so.

"If everyone's fit then it probably pushes one or two others out.

"We've got lads out on loan and while they're out there getting games, it's doing them no harm whatsoever what's going on here because they become better players and more important to us while others aren't delivering.

"So there's a good squad here but they need to show some teeth and become men very quickly."