Togetherness is the key to Shaymen's promotion ambitions, says new signing Hobson

New Town signing Shaun Hobson says togetherness is the key to any National League promotion push.

The defender should know: he was part of the Oldham Athletic team that won the play-off final at Wembley back in June.

That was Hobson's first major honour of his career, and he says it was achieved thanks to a sense of unity and team spirit.

"A together team," Hobson said when asked what it takes to earn promotion from the fifth tier. "You have to put everything to the side about 'I want to play', this, that and the other.

"Everybody wants to play every week but for a team to do well and win things, everybody's got to be together.

"If you're not in the starting 11, everybody behind that has to want to do well for each other."

And Hobson says he recognises that vital ingredient of solidarity among his new team-mates at Halifax.

"The team's together, we're working hard," he said.

"We're a young group but it's full of energy, willing to work hard, willing to learn and do the right things.

"And that's a basis to kick on this year."

Hobson played alongside Marcus Rashford as a kid for Sunday League side Fletcher Moss Rangers, before joining Burnley, where he did his scholarship.

He then signed his first professional contract with Bournemouth, aged 16.

"It was something I felt I had to do, and it was a good experience," he said of his move to the south coast, where he trained with the first-team and got on the bench for an FA Cup tie.

After his move to Bournemouth turned Hobson from a boy into a man, his big breakthrough into regular first-team football came with then League Two side Southend United.

"A great club, great fans," he said. "They were going through a tough time but I enjoyed it.

"I was on loan at different teams when I was at Bournemouth but Southend was my first club where it wasn't about my development, it was about getting results."

After battling, and then succumbing to, relegation at Southend, Hobson was then signed by promotion-chasing Oldham in the summer of 2023.

"Two opposite ends of the spectrum," he admits, "although in my last season at Southend, we were battling to try and get in the play-offs.

"We were in the top four but then we didn't get paid and that hindered things.

"At Oldham, the expectations were there straight away that we had to get promoted.

"It was a great experience, the best experience of my life playing at Wembley, even though it was 20-odd minutes."

For Hobson, the old cliche of growing up dreaming of playing at Wembley was true.

"Wembley and Old Trafford were my two," says the Manchester United fan.

And now, a return visit to the famous stadium is on the agenda with The Shaymen.

At 27, Hobson is one of the oldest and most experienced players at the club, but he brushes aside attaching too much importance to Town's average age, which was the youngest in the division last season.

"We're learning off each other to be honest," he said.

"I just see football as football. The biggest world star in the game now is 18 (Lamine Yamal).

"Were just together as a team. Obviously I'm older and I've played more games but it's just about learning off each other, gaining experience with each other.

"At 27, I'm naturally going to be one of the leaders but there's leaders all the way through the group, no matter what age they are.

"The age thing, it doesn't matter."

What matters for Hobson is togetherness, and ambition.

"When I first met the gaffer, I said that I was ambitious," he said.

"Football doesn't always go the way you want it but Halifax have been in the play-offs back-to-back now.

"Even before that, they've had Jesse Debrah, Billy Waters and Pete Wild - it was a good side.

"Since I've been in the National League, Halifax have always been in and around the top, being competitive.

"That was part of my decision coming to Halifax, the gaffer's ambition and the club's always had ambition to be in and around the play-offs and be competitive in the league."