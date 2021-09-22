Top two set to go head-to-head in Halifax AFL Premier Division

Football - Hebden Royd Red Star v St Columbas. Josh Gale takes a shot at goal for Red Star.

The pair clash this Saturday and it is likely to give clues as to each sides title hopes. On their 4G pitch Shelf may well have the edge.

Greetland in third are poised to take advantage of any slips from the top two and travel to Sowerby United determined for a win to keep up the pressure.

Ivy House have made a flying start in the First Division and will visit Denholme United with high hopes of extending their 100 per cent start.

Northowram host Shelf United Res which could see the Rams record their second win of the season.

Flying Dutchman have found it tough in their two games so far and face another tough encounter at Midgley United.

The top two in the Second Division also meet at Greetland Res where Shelf FC are the visitors. Shelf have yet to drop a point but this could be their toughest test so far.