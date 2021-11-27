Torquay United 2-3 FC Halifax Town: "For the first 20 minutes of the second-half, it was arguably the best we've played all season" says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax were 3-0 up and cruising thanks to a brace from Jordan Slew and one from Billy Waters, but a late fightback from the hosts made it a nervy finish.

"I thought it took us a bit of time to get going, on a sticky pitch," Wild said.

"I thought they came out of the blocks well, but when we got going, we had two really good chances before we scored and I was hoping that wasn't going to be the undoing of us today.

"But when we scored I thought we really controlled the game and for the first 20 minutes of the second-half, it was arguably the best we've played all season, I thought we were excellent.

"I thought we controlled the game second-half, we just had a mad five minutes, which nearly cost us.

"I've just said in there that we can't concede late goals, that's four in a week now in the last 10 minutes of football matches.

"We can't let that cost us so that's something we'll be addressing this week and making sure that's better.

"But in terms of controlling a football match and in terms of some of our play today, I thought we were outstanding."

Both of Slew's goals were fantastic efforts, which put Town in a commanding position.

"He scored two belting goals for us, but let's be honest, we could have had more of those goals," Wild said.

"But to come away from home and score three goals is excellent."

Waters is now up to 13 for the season after netting against his former club.

"We spoke at half-time about their keeper parrying everything because he's parried two in the first-half and that we had to follow it in," Wild said.

"He's done as I've asked so you can't fault that."

Town keeper Sam Johnson was at fault for Torquay' s second goal from Armani Little, which set up a grandstand finish.

"I'd like to see it back," said Wild. "That put us under a bit of pressure.

"He's normally Mr Reliable so we're a bit frustrated with that."

Overall, Wild was delighted at his side's return from the past week.

"We've had a really good week, the performances have been excellent across the week," he said.

"Six (points) out of nine so I'm really pleased because they're two cows of a journey for want of a better phrase.

"We've won both of them so we've got to be pleased and we were just edged out of a really good game on Tuesday, so what a really good week for the club."

Jamie Allen and Tom Bradbury are expected to be available for next Sunday's FA Cup second round tie at Kidderminster.

Defender Jay Benn is still progressing well in his recovery from injury.

"Jay's back in full training now, we're just going to get the hamstring scanned again to make sure there's no issues."

Striker Gerry MacDonagh is set to have his loan spell at Kettering extended.

"Gez's is up but we're going to extend that for another month knowing we can call him back at any time," Wild said.

"He's scoring goals and doing well so why wouldn't we keep him there."

And on continued speculation linking Wild with the vacancy at Hartlepool, the Town boss said: "There's nothing really to say, I' the Halifax manager, I'm enjoying being the Halifax manager.