Torquay United v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Gary Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

How have Torquay been doing this season?

Not well - just five league wins so far and sitting in 17th place was not what we expected after coming so close to promotion last year. But losing 10 members of the play-off final squad has taken its toll. Some got moves to other clubs, some went back to their parent clubs and a couple were released, including Billy Waters. Two away defeats in the last week - at Barnet and Aldershot - have not helped.

What kind of shape do they come into the game in in terms of mood and morale?

Not great - Torquay are struggling once again with injuries and have missed the services of experienced midfielder Asa Hall and striker Danny Wright in recent games. Both, however, appear to be regaining fitness and should figure in the squad again before long. Manager Gary Johnson has plenty of experience in keeping motivation going when results are not going his way.

Who have been your stand out players so far this season and why?

Midfielder Armani Little is Torquay’s top scorer with eight league goals so far and is the club’s free kick expert. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is a key player, working in the centre of midfield or playing just in behind the main striker. Also keeper Shaun MacDonald, who left the club in the summer but rejoined six games in, has re-established himself as the club’s number one keeper

Who will be your dangerman on Saturday and why?

Little will be dangerous from set pieces, but loan striker Sinclair Armstrong will catch the eye. He is an 18-year-old on loan from Queens Park Rangers. He is strong, quick and has an eye for goal. He is being watched by a lot of top teams and is a regular in the Republic of Ireland under-19 team. He has ‘scored’ in the last two games but both have been disallowed. Third time lucky on Saturday?

What is the team’s style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Torquay will probably play with Armstrong on his own up front, looking to get him in behind the Halifax defence. However, they also have experienced striker Dan Holman in the squad, who is more of a ‘fox in the box’ and could factor in Saturday’s game, probably off the bench.

Injuries/suspensions?

Asa Hall and Danny Wright remain doubtful starters although their recovery continues. No fresh injury worries after the midweek game and no suspensions

Likely line up and formation?