Torquay United v FC Halifax Town preview

Venue: Plainmoor

Date: Saturday, November 27

Kick-off: 3pm

STOCKPORT, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Gary Johnson, manager of Torquay United looks on prior to the Vanarama National League match between Stockport County and Torquay United at Edgeley Park on May 16, 2021 in Stockport, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Referee: Ryan Atkin has shown seven yellow cards and two red cards in two National League games this season. Took charge of Halifax’s 0-0 draw at Boreham Wood in October last year, the only Town game he has refereed in the National League. He is in his third season at this level, and has only officiating 16 matches in the fifth tier before.

Odds: Torquay win 21/20, draw 12/5, Halifax win 21/10

Season so far

Torquay: P16, W5, D4, L9, F26, A33

Halifax: P19, W11, D4, L4, F33, A18

Last five games

Torquay: King’s Lynn (h) W 2-0, Wrexham (a) D 1-1, Dover (h) W 2-1, Barnet (a) L 2-1, Aldershot (a) L 1-0

Halifax: Dagenham and Redbridge (h) W 1-0, Bromley (a) D 0-0, Maidenhead (FAC h) W 7-4, Dover (a) W 3-1, Wrexham (h) L 2-1

Scorers

Torquay: Armani Little (8), Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (3), Joe Lewis (2), Tom Lapslie (2), Dan Holman (2), Klaidi Lolos (2), Sinclair Armstrong, Asa Hall, Daniel Wright, Chiori Johnson, Ben Wynter, Jake Andrews

Halifax: Billy Waters (12), Jordan Slew (6), Matty Warburton (3), Tom Bradbury (2), Kieran Green (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Jack Vale, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby

Manager: Former Yeovil and Bristol City boss Gary Johnson, who has been in management since 1986, guided the club to promotion from the National League South before sealing a 15th placed finish in the fifth tier. Last season, the 66-year-old led the Gulls to the National League play-off final, where they lost to Hartlepool United on penalties.

Last season: 2nd in the National League.

One to watch: 24-year-old midfielder Armani Little made his senior debut for Oxford United after being released by Southampton as a youngster. After two loan spells at Woking, he joined Torquay United in the summer of 2019, scoring three goals in 17 league games in his first season with the south coast club, and then only once in 24 league matches last term. But this season he has already netted eight times in 14 league appearances, including three in his last three matches.

Match facts: Only Yeovil and Chesterfield have conceded fewer away goals in the National League than Halifax (7) this season.

Only Bromley and Chesterfield have lost fewer away games in the division than The Shaymen (2).

Torquay are unbeaten in their last five home games, keeping three clean sheets.

Top-scorer Armani Little is the only player to score for Torquay so far this month.

Halifax, who lost last time out, have won their next game every time they have lost this season.

Last time they met: Jeff King’s late winner saw The Shaymen beat Torquay 3-2 at Plainmoor in February. Sam Sherring’s own goal was an Asa Hall penalty, before another spot kick from Hall put the hosts in-front. Jack Earing equalised before King’s 88th minute goal sealed the win.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay v Halifax

Woking v Barnet

Wrexham v Bromley

Yeovil v Dover

Altrincham v Southend

Grimsby v Boreham W

Maidenhead v Chesterfield

Eastleigh v Solihull M

King’s Lynn v Aldershot

Wealdstone v Stockport