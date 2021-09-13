Tough test in prospect for Shaymen at unbeaten Boreham Wood

Halifax Town manager Pete Wild at pre season training in Leeds.

The hosts have the meanest defence in the National League, having conceded just twice and keeping four clean sheets in their first five games.

They are unbeaten this season, winning four of their five matches, including an impressive victory at Bromley on Saturday.

Town manager Pete Wild said: “They’ve had a really good start to the season, we know what you’re getting there.

“They finally conceded on Saturday which is good because that shows they can concede!

“Luke (Garrad, manager) will have his side technically, tactically and physically ready to rock and roll and we need to be ready for that challenge.”

Boreham Wood’s strong start comes despite the loss of their star striker Kabongo Tshimanga over the summer after his transfer to Chesterfield.

“I think now everybody understands everybody’s got to chip in and they can’t just rely on Tshimanga,” Wild said when asked why he thought they had started the season so well.

“But he’s signed well, the players he’s brought in over the summer, which he always does.

“We know what’s coming but we go there full of confidence.”

Town look set to be without defender Jay Benn, who limped off against Southend on Saturday, adding to the absence of fellow defender Jack Senior.

Tyrell Warren came on for Benn at the weekend, so could start on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Luke Summerfield will miss the game with a knee injury, with Kieran Green expected to keep his place after deputising for Summerfield at the weekend.