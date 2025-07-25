Town boss Lakeland says he'd still like to add centre-half and striker to his squad

Town boss Adam Lakeland says he would still like to add a centre-back and a centre-forward to his squad.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen's numbers were bolstered in recent days with the additions of defenders Shaun Hobson and Thierry Latty-Fairweather, as well as midfielder Josh Hmami.

The Courier understands Hobson and Hmami have both signed two-year deals with Town, while Latty-Fairweather has signed for a year with a year’s option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lakeland feels most of his squad is now in place but would still ideally like to add another couple of bodies.

Adam Lakeland

"I wouldn't say anything's close, but we've still got a couple of offers out there for another centre-half," he told the Courier.

"We would like to bring in another forward if we could, so they're the two areas we're looking at.

"But I'm quite pleased with what we've got and the direction this group's going in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we're not just going to jump in and sign for the sake of it.

"If we don't feel it's right, then we won't act.

"But I feel like we've recruited well. We've had to be a bit more patient for some, like Shaun (Hobson), Josh (Hmami) and Thierry (Latty-Fairweather), who joined us a bit later than some of the others.

"But hopefully before the season starts we can get at least one more in, and then once we're up and running, we'll have to have a little look and see if we've got any lads that aren't featuring as much and may need to go out and get minutes somewhere, and if that happens, we might need to look at getting some in the other way.

"But there won't be too much more (business) to be done now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who won't be joining the club is midfielder Luke Summerfield, who had been training with Town.

"We've got a lot of bodies in the midfield area and we just didn't feel like we were in a position to offer him anything," Lakeland said.

"A good player and a great guy, and we obviously wish him well.

"Wherever he ends up, they'll be getting a very good player."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lakeland says there is a striker on trial with the club at the moment though, while winger Max Wright's new deal is on the verge of being signed, after defender Jo Cummings' new contract was announced this week.

Forward David Kawa has been ruled out of tomorrow's pre-season friendly at Ashton United with a minor niggle.

"He's got a little bit of discmofort in his hamstring so we won't risk him tomorrow but it's nothing too concerning," said Lakeland, who also confirmed striker Zak Emmerson is back in light training following a minor setback.

Midfielder Tom Pugh is not in training due to an issue with his quad, said Lakeland, while defender Harvey Sutcliffe is due back in training next week following a groin injury,

On long-term injury victims Wright, Cummings and Will Smith, the Town manager said: "Will, Jo and Max are all out on the grass now, working hard and looking stronger week by week."