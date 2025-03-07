Town boss Millington admits team selection 'headache' ahead of Saturday's game with Yeovil

Chris Millington says he will have to shuffle his pack on Saturday when Town host Yeovil at The Shay.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax beat Forest Green 2-1 on Tuesday night in a hard-fought contest, thanks to goals from Zak Emmerson and Florent Hoti.

The Town squad is stretched for numbers, with Jo Cummings, Adan George, Will Smith and Scott High all picking up long-term injuries, while Max Wright could be added to that list after coming off in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Lewis Leigh has joined on loan from Bromley this week, with Millington hoping another new face will arrive before Saturday.

Chris Millington

And the Town boss says he will think very carefully about team selection, with the state of The Shay pitch a major concern.

"I've got absolutely no doubt about the committment and effort levels of this squad," he said.

"What we've got to do is be shrewd about how we approach the game in terms of shape and game-plan and we've got to be very, very considered in terms of team selection because this is a young group of players who aren't fully physically developed yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're not fully conditioned, all of them, to play in a 46-game National League season, and certainly not conditioned to playing back-to-back games on a pitch like The Shay.

"So it's a headache but we embrace every challenge and we'll make sure we overcome it."

Festus Arthur and Jack Jenkins put in strong performances in midweek, replacing injured duo Smith and High.

"The fact we've lost significant players and those lads who've been working hard and waiting patiently have stepped in and performed is very satisying," Millington said.

"But we've got to keep working hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that we can mix it with the best teams in the division, we've just got to make sure we end up in the play-offs so that when the opportunity comes to do it at the business end of the season, we're in the mix to be able to show it again."

After an impressive display against Forest Green, Millington accepts the challenge on Saturday will be to back that up with another one.

"We can say the same about York, where we performed really well, and were maybe unfortubate to not come away with the win," he said.

"We missed a penalty against Rochdale and because of the chances we had, we feel we should have won that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we know we can perform and we know we can take the game to anyone in the division.

"So as much as we don't relish another home game because of the current state of the pitch, I know Yeovil aren't going to be looking forward to coming and playing on The Shay either because they'll have to change what they do."

Yeovil, who sit 12th in the National League, were thumped 5-0 at leaders Barnet on Tuesday night.

"They're very good, I do like them," Millington said.

"When we played them at their place, they were excellent in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It might have been the toughest half of football we've played this season, they were phenomenal.

"I don't know whether or not that's demotivating or it increases their motivation come Saturday, but I know if the Yeovil that played against us at their place turn up, w're going to have a very, very difficult game on our hands."