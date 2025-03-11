Town boss Millington says he would like to add a couple more signings to his squad

Chris Millington says he would like to add another couple of players to his injury-hit squad.

Max Wright became the latest casualty at The Shay last week, picking up a knee injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season.

He is the fifth Halifax player to be sidelined through injury along with Scott High, Will Smith, Adan George and Jo Cummings.

And while the squad has been strengthened with the additions of Lewis Leigh, on loan from Bromley, and free agent Josh Emmanuel, Millington says further new faces would be welcome.

"We'd like to try and bring another couple in really," he told the Courier.

"But I think the one thing we know we've got at the minute is a fantastic spirit and we've got to bring players in who will add to that and not take away from it.

"So not only do we need good players but we need lads who can contribute to the spirit in the group.

"So we'll look to bring in but it'll be the right ones."

The Halifax boss says attacker Jamie Cooke was on the bench aganst Yeovil at the weekend due to an ongoing niggle.

"It's just to give us the best chance of avoiding the knock becoming anything more serious," Millington said.

"We'll have to be very considered in how we use him between now and the end of the season.

"That's not to say he won't start games because he will, but we've just got to be very mindful of how we use him."

Millington also confirmed that winger Angelo Cappello will miss three games, against Dagenham and Redbridge, Oldham Athletic and Woking, when he goes away on international duty with Belize after Town's match at Sutton on Saturday.