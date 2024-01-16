Town boss Millington still hopeful of adding midfielder to his squad
The Halifax Courier understands it is set to be a permanent signing rather than a loan, which would be The Shaymen's second permanent addition to the squad this month after the signing of striker Adan George from Rushall Olympic.
"Nothing further to report but we're still working on bringing him in,” Millington said on the deal.
"We're hopeful, I don't see why that wouldn't come together, but until the ink's dry on the paper, we've got to reserve judgement."
On new signing George, Millington said: "He's been very bright, he's slotted into the group nicely.
"He's fitted into the system very well, he understands what we're trying to do and how we're trying to play.
"He's available for selection and it's really competitive now up top for that number nine role with Jamie Cooke, Aaron Cosgrave and Rob Harker.
"We're in a position where we've got a good level of competition now."
When asked whether George could be in line to start at the weekend, Millington said: "We've got to accept that he's new to the level.
"He's done very well at the two levels he's played previously this season and we accept him to be well capable of playing the level.
"But also, he's coming into an established group of players so we've just got assess it and judge it game-by-game really.
"But we want to make sure that we get the most out of him whilst not exposing him to too much too soon."
The Shaymen were due to be in action tonight (Tuesday) at home to Solihull Moors but the game was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
"It's always a headache when you have to go a couple of weeks without a game, I always think it can show in the early stages of your next fixture,” Millington said.
"So in that respect it's not ideal.
"We wanted to play Solihull, they're the fixtures we really look forward to but I think, given the weather conditions, we're not alone in suffering this fate, so we've just got to accept it and try to make the best of the situation."
On being wary of a slow start against Maidenhead on Saturday due to two weeks without a game, Millington added: "It's never easy, we've got to accept that, but they'll be in a similar position and it's going to be the same for a lot of teams going into games this weekend.
"We knuckle down, we prepare the way we do and we do everything we can to make sure we have a bright start."
Read more from the Town boss later this week on the Courier website.