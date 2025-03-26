Town boss Millington targets another couple of additions before transfer deadline

Chris Millington says he would like to add to his squad before tomorrow's National League tranfer deadline.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen were without ten players for Tuesday night's 0-0 draw at Woking, although Angelo Cappello will be back for Saturday's home game with Hartlepool, having been away on international duty with Belize.

Luca Thomas is also expected to be back for Saturday after illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But goalkeeper Sam Johnson, defender Festus Arthur and midfielder Jack Evans are all expected to be out for four to six weeks, adding to Town's already lengthy injury list.

Chris Millington

"The deadline's five o'clock Thursday so we are looking to see who's available," Millington said.

"We're still light in certain areas of the pitch, so we would like to potentially bring in another forward and another centre-half.

"But I'm also thrilled to be able to start to lean more on the likes of Owen Bray, Harvey Sutcliffe, Lewis Leigh, who made his first start, Tom Pugh, who made his first start in central midfield, where he's not been able to play for a while because of the form of Jack Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the things we promise these lads when they come here is they'll get opportunities.

"We're going to need more players in but also I have to balance that off in making sure I'm true to my word in giving the players we've got the opportunity to step up and perform."