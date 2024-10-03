Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town defender Adam Alimi-Adetoro will be in contention for Saturday’s home game against Tamworth.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back went off in Town’s 1-0 win at Maidenhead on September 21 and has missed their three matches since then, having suffered a concussion.

"He's had limited training in terms of certain contact protocols but he's been through all that and he was able to do part of the unopposed warm-up on Tuesday night,” said assistant manager Andy Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angelo Cappello is a doubt, having gone off with a hamstring strain in Tuesday’s defeat to Newcastle United under 21s in the National League Cup.

Adam Alimi-Adetoro

"He was taken off as a precaution as he felt something in his hamstring,” Cooper said.

"He needs to wait for it to settle down and then will be assessed.

"I'd suggest he’s touch and go for Saturday, which is disappointing as his impact in recent games is there for all to see."

Midfielder Jack Evans is expected to miss Saturday's game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a scan and we just need to wait for his dead leg to settle before investigating further,” Cooper said.

"But there's no muscle tear or anything that will put him out for any length of time."

Midfielder Jack Jenkins hasn’t yet recovered from his quad injury.

"He took part in the warm-up on Tuesday which is the first time he's had contact training,” Cooper said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He won't be ready for Saturday but he's closer to a return."

And on striker Zak Emmerson’s hamstring injury, Cooper said: "He was back out running before the game on Tuesday.

"He still hasn't joined in training with the squad but hopefully closer to a return."

"He's had no setbacks along the way, which is a positive."