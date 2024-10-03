Town defender back in contention for Saturday's game against Tamworth
The centre-back went off in Town’s 1-0 win at Maidenhead on September 21 and has missed their three matches since then, having suffered a concussion.
"He's had limited training in terms of certain contact protocols but he's been through all that and he was able to do part of the unopposed warm-up on Tuesday night,” said assistant manager Andy Cooper.
Angelo Cappello is a doubt, having gone off with a hamstring strain in Tuesday’s defeat to Newcastle United under 21s in the National League Cup.
"He was taken off as a precaution as he felt something in his hamstring,” Cooper said.
"He needs to wait for it to settle down and then will be assessed.
"I'd suggest he’s touch and go for Saturday, which is disappointing as his impact in recent games is there for all to see."
Midfielder Jack Evans is expected to miss Saturday's game.
"He had a scan and we just need to wait for his dead leg to settle before investigating further,” Cooper said.
"But there's no muscle tear or anything that will put him out for any length of time."
Midfielder Jack Jenkins hasn’t yet recovered from his quad injury.
"He took part in the warm-up on Tuesday which is the first time he's had contact training,” Cooper said.
"He won't be ready for Saturday but he's closer to a return."
And on striker Zak Emmerson’s hamstring injury, Cooper said: "He was back out running before the game on Tuesday.
"He still hasn't joined in training with the squad but hopefully closer to a return."
"He's had no setbacks along the way, which is a positive."
