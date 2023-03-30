"I think the excitement and the chance of playing there is every kid's dream.

His younger brother Sam scored a try at Wembley for Brooksbank School in the 2011 Carnegie Champion Schools Tournament, where they beat South Leeds Academy before that year's Challenge Cup final.

And the Town defender is determined to follow in his brother's footsteps and reach a Wembley final of his own.

"Me and my dad went down, spent the weekend there," Senior said.

Jack Senior. Photo: Marcus Branston

"Ever since then, he's never let me forget it!

"So there's that extra incentive for me to get there as well, for my mum and dad to turn round and say both their sons have played at Wembley and it's part of my job to make sure that we get there.

"To have that to look back on, where we can both talk about that experience as brothers in completely different occasions, I think would be special.

"He's got a big team picture framed on his wall, every time I'm there I see it.

Brooksbank School after winning their Carnegie Champion Schools Year 7 Boys Final at Wembley in 2011

"He's still got some of the grass in a tub, although it doesn't look so much like grass now, so he's got his mementos from it."

And the prospect of Senior reaching his own Wembley final?

"It's surreal, I haven't really thought about it too much because the game's the main thing we're thinking about," he said.

"But when you're watching England games and stuff, I was watching them warm-up against Ukraine on Sunday, they were on the pitch and I was watching them thinking 'that's potentially the views is lads could have come May 21'.

"But the main thing is being right for the game and doing everything we possibly can to make sure that happens because we're not there yet and we know we've got a plan in place to make sure we do everything right and possible and give everything we possibly can to get there."

Saturday's tie follows a crucial league win for Halifax on Tuesday night against Aldershot.

"It was good that we got the three points, whichever way possible," Senior said.

"It wasn't the strongest of performances but they set out to frustrate us from the off and there were spells where they did.

"But we remained patient in how we set about the game-plan and by whichever means necessary we got there in the end, which is the main thing at this stage of the season.

"It was definitely a much-needed three points and it just puts them three points behind us."

Senior feels that win is a big step towards safety for Town as well as a good springboard heading into this weekend's cup clash.

"We've spoken a lot about the 50-point mark and that being where we want to get to, and saw Tuesday night as a great opportunity to edge closer to it," he said.

"It was a big win, we knew it was a must-win and credit to the lads and the staff because we got there and that's the main thing.

"Not only did we say it was a big game on Tuesday night, we also said it's a big week for us.

"With the three points we aimed to get and got on Tuesday, we can take that momentum into Saturday, which is arguably the biggest game of the season.

"Getting three points is definitely a good starting place for the week going into what is a big, exciting game this weekend."

On Saturday's opponents, who took four points off Halifax in the league this season, Senior said: "Every time I've come up against Altrincham they've been tough games, they're a well-organised team, a team that like to pass it and they have a structure.

"We've had two tough games against them in the league, and Altrincham away is a different game to Altrincham at home.

"I think it's going to be an exciting game, two teams going at it with a great prize at the end of it.

"We've got our plan of how we're going to go about it and hopefully it all goes well."

Senior looks set to lead The Shaymen out as captain once again on Saturday.

"I've thought about the messages I'd give if I was captain, but I think the game kind of speaks for itself," he said.

"If the chance of Wembley can't motivate you, then I'm not sure what can.

"I think the excitement and the chance of playing there is every kid's dream.

"Some top players don't get that in their career at all and we've got the chance to do it.

"That's motivation in itself to give everything possible to get us there."

With captain Tom Clarke and vice-captain Jordan Keane unable to get into the team at the moment, Senior could well be skipper for any Wembley final too.

"If that were to happen, obviously there's a chain of command in terms of captains, so it all depends on who's playing and if I have to step into that role," said the 26-year-old.

"But if we're talking about me potentially captaining my hometown team at Wembley, right now it's unimaginable, I can't really put that into words.

"Every time I think about it, I try to come back to the task at hand first, that we've got a job to do, we're not there just yet but we're going to make sure that we give absolutely everything to get there."

When asked what Town need to do to win on Saturday, Senior said: "We have to be solid at the back to start with to give us the foundation to play.

"We've got to start the game well, get them on the back foot.

"I know we've got a lot of fans coming over and as cliched as it sounds, they're going to be our 12th man.

"On an occasion like this, they're going to be massive for us.

"That's also the exciting thing, seeing them backing us away from home.

"We have to just put our plan in place, nullify their threats and exploit their weaknesses."

Senior is out-of-contract this summer but is one of the players manager Chris Millington is keen to retain next season.

"I'm very much here and now," said the defender, "I don't like to get too much into what the future could hold.

"I'm just taking each game as it comes.

"I had a bit of a break out with the dead leg, which wasn't ideal, but now I'm back in and I'm just taking it one game at a time.