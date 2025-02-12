Town defender set to miss the rest of the season through injury, confirms Millington

Defender Jo Cummings could miss the rest of the season through injury, Town boss Chris Millington has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cummings was forced off in Halifax’s 2-1 win at Tamworth on Saturday before being taken to hospital.

And fears have been confirmed that the injury appears to be serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's seeing a specialist on Friday so we'll know the timescale then but we suspect it'll be a long one and he's not going to be back before the end of the season,” Millington told the Courier.

Jo Cummings

"We think it might be an ACL but until we've seen the specialist we can't confirm that."

The Halifax manager added: “It’s heartbreaking. He's such a good lad and such an important part of the group.

"It just feels really unfair but it's part of the game.

"He's a tough kid so he'll fight his way back."