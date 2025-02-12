Town defender set to miss the rest of the season through injury, confirms Millington
Cummings was forced off in Halifax’s 2-1 win at Tamworth on Saturday before being taken to hospital.
And fears have been confirmed that the injury appears to be serious.
"He's seeing a specialist on Friday so we'll know the timescale then but we suspect it'll be a long one and he's not going to be back before the end of the season,” Millington told the Courier.
"We think it might be an ACL but until we've seen the specialist we can't confirm that."
The Halifax manager added: “It’s heartbreaking. He's such a good lad and such an important part of the group.
"It just feels really unfair but it's part of the game.
"He's a tough kid so he'll fight his way back."