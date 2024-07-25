Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flo Hoti and Jamie Cooke are both set to feature in Town's pre-season friendly at Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Hoti is yet to play for Town in pre-season having undergone a shoulder operation in the summer, putting his training timetable behind his team-mates.

Cooke has played in some warm-up games but missed Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Radcliffe after picking up a knock in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Alvechurch.

However, defender Ryan Galvin won't be involved at Scunthorpe.

Flo Hoti and Jamie Cooke

"He's a little way off yet, he'll probably be back some time in August," Millington said.

"This is the stage now where it'll start to get whittled down and we'll start to look at matchday squads.

"There's certain players who still need to build up minutes - the likes of Angelo Cappello and Max Wright, they're still building up to playing their first 90's, which they've not managed to do yet.

"Obviously Zak (Emmerson) coming into the club means we need to start building him up because he's quite a long way behind in terms of matchday minutes.

"But we need to start building towards Barnet in terms of style and how we look to play so the tactical side should start to come out on Saturday."

Millington says there could just be two more signings to come before Town start their season in two weeks' time.

Zak Emmerson was the latest player to join The Shaymen this week, following Tom Pugh, Will Smith and Adam Alimi-Adetoro into the club, with another signing set to be announced at the end of the month.

And Millington says, other than a backup keeper, that could be that.

"Other than needing a second choice keeper, we don't need any more, we've got a strong squad," he said.

"But we're not ruling out taking any more if the right players come available.

"We're confident in the squad we've put together, and we'll be more confident once we've got the likes of Ryan Galvin, Flo Hoti and Kane Thompson-Sommers back available."

On whether he would be looking at loaning out any of his squad, Millington said: "If some players aren't quite ready to impact matchday squads then they need to be out playing.