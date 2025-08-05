Town midfielder Hoti unlikely to feature in Saturday's season-opener at Braintree, says Lakeland

Town boss Adam Lakeland says midfielder Florent Hoti is unlikely to feature in Saturday's season opener at Braintree.

Hoti went off injured in the second-half of Town's 2-0 pre-season friendly win at Curzon Ashton on Saturday with a knee injury.

And Lakeland says Hoti is unlikely to be involved at Braintree, which he admits is a blow to his side.

However, fellow attacking midfielder Josh Hmami is expected to be available this weekend, despite missing the win at Curzon.

Florent Hoti

"He's training, so I'm hoping he'll be fine," Lakeland said.

As should be fellow midfielder Tom Pugh, who also missed the Curzon game, but is now back in full training.

However, the season opener is expected to come too soon for striker Zak Emmerson.

"He's trained with the group, not fully, he did probably two thirds of the session (on Monday) as we keep on building him back up," Lakeland said.

Adam Lakeland

"But he's going in the right direction, which is pleasing."

Lakeland says long-term injury victims Max Wright, Jo Cummings and Will Smith are all progressing well.

"They're all working hard and looking stronger every week," said the Town boss.

"Just got to keep pushing, but at the right pace so that there's no setbacks.

"But they're all going along nicely at the moment, it's good to see them back out on the grass because it means they're getting closer."

The Courier understands Halifax were interested in, and explored the possibility of, bringing defender Jamie Stott back to the club before he joined League of Ireland side Derry City.

Lakeland says there is “nothing imminent” regarding possible additions to his squad.

"We tried to sign a striker that's well known to Halifax fans, but he's opted to go to another club, in the league below,” said the Town boss.

"It's unfortunate, because it's one we've missed out on, but it's back to the drawing board and looking at other options."