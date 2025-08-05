Town midfielder Hoti unlikely to feature in Saturday's season-opener at Braintree, says Lakeland

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:29 BST
Town boss Adam Lakeland says midfielder Florent Hoti is unlikely to feature in Saturday's season opener at Braintree.

Hoti went off injured in the second-half of Town's 2-0 pre-season friendly win at Curzon Ashton on Saturday with a knee injury.

And Lakeland says Hoti is unlikely to be involved at Braintree, which he admits is a blow to his side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, fellow attacking midfielder Josh Hmami is expected to be available this weekend, despite missing the win at Curzon.

Florent Hotiplaceholder image
Florent Hoti

"He's training, so I'm hoping he'll be fine," Lakeland said.

As should be fellow midfielder Tom Pugh, who also missed the Curzon game, but is now back in full training.

However, the season opener is expected to come too soon for striker Zak Emmerson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's trained with the group, not fully, he did probably two thirds of the session (on Monday) as we keep on building him back up," Lakeland said.

Adam Lakelandplaceholder image
Adam Lakeland

"But he's going in the right direction, which is pleasing."

Lakeland says long-term injury victims Max Wright, Jo Cummings and Will Smith are all progressing well.

"They're all working hard and looking stronger every week," said the Town boss.

"Just got to keep pushing, but at the right pace so that there's no setbacks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But they're all going along nicely at the moment, it's good to see them back out on the grass because it means they're getting closer."

The Courier understands Halifax were interested in, and explored the possibility of, bringing defender Jamie Stott back to the club before he joined League of Ireland side Derry City.

Lakeland says there is “nothing imminent” regarding possible additions to his squad.

"We tried to sign a striker that's well known to Halifax fans, but he's opted to go to another club, in the league below,” said the Town boss.

"It's unfortunate, because it's one we've missed out on, but it's back to the drawing board and looking at other options."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice