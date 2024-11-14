Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax boss Chris Millington admits it will be "touch and go" whether midfielder Jack Evans is fit for Saturday's visit to Yeovil.

Evans has been one of Town's best players so far this season but has missed Halifax's last two games due to a knee problem.

"Touch and go, he'll be assessed to see where he's up to," Millington said on his chances of being involved this weekend.

"We're hoping he'll be available but we need more than just hope to make a positive decision on that."

Jack Evans

Winger Max Wright and defenders Ryan Galvin and Harvey Sutcliffe aren't expected to be involved.

Midfielder Scott High has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town, depriving The Shaymen of one of their regular starters since his arrival on loan.

When asked whether Town would look to sign a replacement in midfield, Millington said: "Possibly, I think Tuesday (against Middlesbrough under 21s) was good for Jack Jenkins, I thought he was good on the ball for periods in the first-half.

"Tom Pugh showed what he's about, nicking the ball and creating opportunities to counter-attack, which was the thinking behind the game plan, to overload the middle of the pitch, nick it back and create counters and opportunities to keep the ball in their half.

"I thought Tom showed his value in that sense and also, so did Owen Bray, he showed his quality and his versatility playing higher up the pitch and then dropping a bit deeper later on.

"So we have got good players in there and that's also including Jack Evans.

"We won't be looking to bring anyone in this week, we'll see how we get on at Yeovil.

"One of the things we're very good at at this club is making sure we give players the opportunity that will lead to them developing and improving and I'd rather our lads get that opportunity first rather than bring others in from outside."

Defender Festus Arthur and striker Aaron Cosgrave are both currently out on loan, at Southport and Ebbsfleet respectively.

"They're both up mid-November so we'll review the situation over the next week," Millington said, "and just see where we're at with numbers in terms of the squad and whether or not we need to bring them back or it's more beneficial to keep them out playing ready for as and when they're needed."