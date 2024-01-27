Town midfielder ruled out for a month with shoulder injury
Hoti was forced off at Fylde on Tuesday night after a recurrence of the shoulder problem he suffered earlier this season, and missed the 2-0 defeat at Wealdstone.
"Four weeks he'll be out,” Halifax boss Chris Millington told the Courier.
"He's going to need an op at some point but he wants to try and get as much football in this season and help the team as much as he can.
"So he's opted to do the rehab and then look at the options regarding an operation in the close season."
Attacker Milli Alli also missed the defeat at Wealdstone.
On his absence, Millington said: "He came in earlier in the week and felt he was struggling to strike a ball so that's a setback.
"It's a long time because he was injured on Boxing Day and it should have been four weeks so it is dragging on now but we've just got to rely on him to do everything he can to get himself back."