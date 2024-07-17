Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers will miss Town's next two pre-season friendlies due to an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old has had a scan on the injury and will now see a specialist regarding the knock he sustained in last Saturday's friendly win at Mossley.

"There is some ligament damage there but to what extent and the length of time out, we need to do a bit more digging," Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier.

"Hopefully we'll know a bit more end of this week or beginning of next week."

Kane Thompson-Sommers

Millington said he was happy with what The Shaymen got out of their two behind-closed-doors friendlies yesterday - a 3-1 win over Barnsley's under 23s and a 2-0 defeat against Huddersfield B.

"At this stage of pre-season, you're not overly enamoured with what you see, generally, but it's about what we get out of it, and what we got out of both games was very pleasing," he said.

"The standard of opposition was good, a lot of the Barnsley players have been involved with the first-team and the Huddersfield players were strong and athletic, and well-drilled.

"They gave us the test we required. They tested us physically, they moved the ball incredibly well and they test your athleticism and your ability to press.

Chris Millington

"We hit all the metrics we needed to hit from a GPS point of view."

Millington added: "What we're looking at is the physical output, that's the big marker.

"Then we're looking at the psychology of the lads, especially when you have new players in there, you want to see them demonstrating the psychological traits we want - that willingness to keep going, that no-blame culture where they just fix problems as quick as they can without pointing the finger

"We want to see an understanding developing of the way we want to play, the identity, the tactical approach, so we want to see elements of that starting to develop.

"Results aren't the most important thing at the moment, it's those types of things we're looking at .

"In the next games - Alvechurch, Radcliffe - we want to start seeing some of our tactical approach developing.

"Now they've got enough in the tank to be able to go 90 minutes, we want to see them be able to perform the way we perform over longer periods in games.

"That's what we'll be looking for, alongside the physical output and the psychological approach we want."

Millington is hopeful their latest signing will be completed before the end of the week.

They are not expected to feature at Alvechurch on Saturday but could play next week.

"Because it's a transfer from another club, albeit a free transfer, it still requires extra paperwork and involvement from solicitors to make sure it's done properly," Millington said.

"But I'd expect that'll be done this week."

But the new signing is not former Halifax striker Billy Waters.

"My understanding is Billy's ambition is to stay in the Football League and I can fully understand that given his age and the stage of his career," Millington said.

Town are expected to give 90 minutes to seven or eight of the team that starts at Alvechurch on Saturday, with the season-opener at Barnet three-and-a-half weeks away.

"We're now moving into that phase of pre-season where players can start laying down a marker for a shirt," said Millington.

"So we've moved from the first few games being around building up that physical output, to now the majority of the players being able to perform for 90 minutes, so now it's about the performance and players showing they can play the way we're wanting them to play.

"So the next two or three games will be a focus on seeing who best fulfills those roles, so that in the last couple of games, we can really narrow down who the starters are going to be for Barnet."