Town midfielder set to return for crucial clash with Braintree on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder Florent Hoti is set to be available for FC Halifax Town's crucial home game with Braintree on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoti missed Monday's 3-0 home defeat to Altrincham through illness, but will help plug the gap left by fellow midfielder Lewis Leigh's suspension following his red card.

"He phoned up and said he wasn't well enough to play, so we made a last minute change and obviously that's hurt us because Lewis has got the red card," said Town boss Chris Millington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's unlikely he'll walk straight back into the team because that's not how we operate, but we'll see."

Florent Hoti

Defender Festus Arthur is also set to be in contention for the game, but goalkeeper Sam Johnson is still another week away from a return, said Millington.

The Halifax manager has urged his players to forget about the Altrincham defeat and focus on the visit of Braintree.

"If we'd won (against Altrincham), we'd have still had to put it out of our minds and that's how we approach every game anyway," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don't dwell on the previous performance whether we've won, drawn or lost.

"You move on and approach it as a new game and that's what we'll do.

"We'll do exactly the same, we'll do a proper opposition analysis and prepare the same way we always do.

"We've just got to try and prepare for Braintree and get three points against them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town are three points ahead of Southend in eighth, with two games remaining, but have only won once in their last eight matches.

They have also only scored twice in that time, both coming from defender Ryan Galvin.

When asked if his players needed a lift ahead of Saturday's game, Millington said: "If they can't be self-motivated at this stage of the season to try and get themselves in the play-offs then they need to go and get themselves another job."

Halifax have lost their last four home matches and failed to score in any of them, and Millington says that is primarily down to one reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The issue's the pitch, for sure, the pitch is no good," he said.

"It's a leveller, and if you look at the previous teams we've played, including Altrincham, very direct oppositions, get the ball back to front very quickly, and that's the way you need to play on a pitch like this.

"But unfortunately we don't have the ability to recruit lads in their mid 20s who've got the physicality to be able to play that way, so we have to do it a different way.

"So yeah, the pitch is an issue but it ain't going to change, we've just got to get on with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether he felt there was any added pressure on his players at home rather than away, Millington said: "The atmosphere here isn't great, and we're probably one of the worst attendances in the league, so we're one of the least supported clubs.

"But that's not the reason behind the poor run of results, there's other circumstances that have led to the results."