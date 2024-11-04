FC Halifax Town are on the verge of completing a longer term deal for midfielder Owen Bray, the Courier understands.

Bray joined Town at the start of the season on a three-month deal after leaving Barrow in the summer, and has caught the eye in his 16 appearances so far with his energetic, all-action style.

And it appears he is close to extending his stay at the club, according to Halifax boss Chris Millington.

"We're hopefully in the final throes of dotting i's and crossing t's with his contract extension,” said Millington, who also confirmed that Bray had been back in training and is expected to be available for the Woking game on Saturday.

On the length of the deal, Millington said: "Hopefully it'll be a longer term deal more in keeping with the other younger players we've got, but yet to be confirmed."

The immediate future of fellow midfielder Scott High remains unresolved though, with the on loan Huddersfield player rolling his ankle in training last week.

"He's been brilliant, we'd love to keep him around it,” Millington said.

"We've got to await the outcome of further investigation before the deal gets extended."