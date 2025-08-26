Town's next opponents Yeovil sack their manager

FC Halifax Town’s next opponents Yeovil have sacked their manager Mark Cooper.

The decision comes after Yeovil’s 4-3 home defeat to Gateshead on Bank Holiday Monday, in which The Glovers lost a 3-0 half-time lead.

Cooper guided Yeovil to promotion back into the National League in the 2023-24 season but finished 18th last season and have won just one of their first five games of this campaign.

Yeovil say Richard Dryden, who joined the club this summer as a coach and worked with Cooper at several clubs, will assume responsibility for first-team matters while they begins the process of appointing a new permanent manager.