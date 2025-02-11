Town's unbeaten away run comes to an end with defeat at Southend United

FC Halifax Town's unbeaten away run came to an end as they lost 3-1 at Southend United.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two goals in five minutes, both from corners, from Gus Scott-Morriss and Tom Hopper put Southend into a commanding lead.

Luca Thomas got one back as Town tried to claw their way back into it but Charley Kendall soon extinguished any hopes of a late comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southend remains a boegy ground for The Shaymen, who are without a win at Roots Hall since 2001.

Roots Hall

This is Halifax's first away league defeat since October 22, and they could have few complaints.

Once Southend hit their stride, Town struggled to contain them before the hosts' set-piece double.

Town started the better of the two sides, with Max Wright latching onto Owen Bray's pass and getting past keeper Nick Hayes before his goalbound shot was cleared a few yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southend's ball control and cohesion was off, mired in slackness and carelessness.

Town were more focused, winning 50-50s, pressing with intent and getting into good crossing positions.

The hosts had been second best but should have led 20 minutes in but Josh Walker could only fire straight at Sam Johnson when well-placed inside the box.

That heralded a better spell for Southend, who were pressing more effectively themselves now and giving Town fewer escape routes from their own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Smith and Adam Adetoro, in for the injured Jo Cummings, were being given plenty to do, but did it well to repel an increasingly dominant home side.

Southend weren't as direct as Tamworth had been, but grew into the first 45 and at times, had The Shaymen on the back foot just as much as they had been on Saturday.

Jamie Cooke was working tirelessly up top but looked too isolated at times, with Halifax's defending becoming more desperate as the first-half went on.

Half-time came at a good time for the visitors, with Southend edging closer to a breakthrough: Kendall drilled a shot over from the left of the box before Scott-Morriss lifted a shot narrowly over from the edge of the six-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott-Morriss made no mistake ten minutes after the restart though when he converted from close range - his fourth against Halifax in three home games - after a corner was headed towards goal at the far post by Ben Goodliffe.

Kendall nearly added a second when his shot deflected off Adetoro and looped just over.

But that only delayed the inevitable, with Southend in the ascendancy and smelling blood.

The home side had gone up another gear since half-time, and Halifax hadn't, and doubled their lead from another corner four minutes later through Hopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were more blocked shots and more corners for Southend, with Town showing no sign of getting back into it.

Substitute Zak Emmerson had a tame shot saved before Jack Evans' effort went just wide as Town rallied with ten minutes left.

And they were gifted a way back into the game when substitute Thomas' tame effort slipped through the grasp of Nick Hayes.

Cooke then went close to levelling from inside the box before Kendall wrapped it up at the other end with a shot blasted past Johnson from ten yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax kept going and should have at least got another one back but for a goal-line clearance and then a superb stop from Hayes.

Southend: Hayes, Scott-Morriss, Taylor, Goodliffe, Ralph, Morton, Husin, Walker (Parillon 77), Bridge (Golding 89), Kendall (Coker 89), Hopper (Bonne 71). Subs not used: Jaakkola, Wind, Appiah-Forson.

Scorers: Scott-Morriss (54), Hopper (58), Kendall (86)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 10

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Adetoro, Galvin, High, Evans, Wright (Pugh 73), Bray (Emmerson 53), Cappello (Thomas 67), Cooke. Subs not used: Ford, Sutcliffe, Arthur, Jenkins.

Scorer: Thomas (84)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 6

Attendance: 6,250 (42 away)

Referee: Richard Eley

Town man of the match: Will Smith. Another busy game for the defender but he again showed his qualities at the back.