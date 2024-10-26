Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two goals in added time saw York complete an extraordinary turnaround as they beat FC Halifax Town 2-1 at The Shay.

Jamie Cooke looked to have given Town what would have been a richly deserved win, but late goals from Malachi Fagen-Walcott and Ollie Pearce saw York snatch all three points.

How have Town have come away from two hugely impressive performances against Rochdale and York empty-handed?

Much of it comes down to vulnerability from set-pieces, with both of York's goals, as well as Rochdale's first on Tuesday, coming from restarts, and undoing so much good work from The Shaymen.

Defeat was tough to take in midweek, and is just as biter a pill to swallow here against one of the title contenders.

But York came away with a win having not played well, whereas Town, again, end a match with nothing following a very good display.

The first-half was Rochdale in reverse, with York seeing far more of the ball and most of the game being played in the Halifax half.

The visitors could have been rewarded for their bright start but Marvin Armstrong's shot was cleared off the line after a poor touch by Jo Cummings let Ollie Pearce in down the left flank.

York were pretty in pink, looking assured and confident, and every bit the title challenger.

But a tackle on Billy Waters directed the ball into Cooke's path, and he took a touch before hammering a shot past keeper Harrison Male's near post.

York had just been Rochdaled.

Pearce should have pulled the trigger when the ball fell to him near the penalty spot not long after, following Scott HIgh's hesitancy, but he was tackled in the nick of time.

Town were sticking to the game plan and seemed totally committed to it; Cooke produced a great block on Armstrong's effort as The Shaymen retreated, the front four repeatedly chased back behind the ball, cross after cross by York was met by a Halifax head first.

It wasn't front-foot or all-out-attack from Town, but it was effective: the hosts were disciplined, organised and resolute.

Although they were also too ragged at times when regaining possession, and guilty of giving the ball straight back to York, who nearly equalised when Tyrese Sinclair’s cross was headed onto the foot of the post by Armstrong.

Pearce then forced another save by Sam Johnson from a corner.

Defender Fagan-Walcott didn't even hit the target with a great chance a few minutes after half-time when a free kick fell to him six yards out.

An injury to Ryan Galvin prompted a switch to a back three for Town, who weren't as backs-to-the-wall as they had been, with Flo Hoti and Jack Evans having shots from just outside the box.

Halifax's team ethic was epitomised by Cooke now playing at left wing back after starting on the right flank, and of course, by Evans' ceaseless running.

It was rousing stuff by Town, who were now outmuscling and outplaying the visitors, and the home faithful were lapping it up.

Hoti and Adan George both brought saves from Male. York were wilting, while Town were growing in authority.

Evans twice nearly set up Waters one-on-one before Hoti again fired straight at Male; York were all over the place, and were lucky not to be 2-0 down to a rampant Shaymen side.

The hosts weren't giving as good as they got now, they were swarming all over York and not giving them a moment's peace.

Town had upped their game but York had abandoned theirs altogether.

The Shaymen ended the game how they'd started it, sitting back and hitting York on the break, and could have seen off York through substitute Tom Pugh, but his low shot was held by Male.

While York had threatened earlier, their creative spark had long since fizzled out.

But from a corner, after substitute Mo Fadera's shot was deflected wide, Fagen-Walcott tapped in at the far post.

Worse was to come though as Pearce converted when Callum Howe headed a free kick back across the box.

Unbelievably, defeat had been snatched from the jaws of victory.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Cummings, Smith, Galvin (Adetoro 54), High, Evans, Cooke (Oluwabori 68), Hoti, George (Emmerson 78), Waters (Pugh 83). Subs not used: Ford, Sutcliffe, Jenkins.

Scorer: Cooke (15)

Shots on target: 7

Shost off target: 6

Corners: 3

York: Male, Fallowfield (Aguiar 67), Howe, Fagan-Walcott, Felix, Batty, Armstrong (Nathaniel-George 54), Hunt, Sinclair (Chadwick 67), Thomas (Fadera 79), Pearce. Subs not used: Watson, McLaughlin, Crookes.

Scorers: Fagan-Walcott (90+1), Pearce (90+6)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 4

Attendance: 3,961 (2,225 away)

Referee: Jamie O'Connor

Town man of the match: Got to be Jamie Cooke for me. Absolutely encapsulated all that was good about Halifax - worked incredibly hard, switched positions to help the team and provided an excellent finish for the goal.