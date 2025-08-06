Two Halifax games selected for live television coverage by DAZN

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:19 BST
Two of FC Halifax Town’s upcoming home games have been selected for live television coverage by DAZN.

The home match with Eastleigh on Saturday, September 13 will now kick-off at 5.30pm and the home fixture against York City will kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday, October 25.

Town kick-off the new season away to Braintree Town on Saturday.

