Two Halifax games selected for live television coverage by DAZN
Two of FC Halifax Town’s upcoming home games have been selected for live television coverage by DAZN.
The home match with Eastleigh on Saturday, September 13 will now kick-off at 5.30pm and the home fixture against York City will kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday, October 25.
Town kick-off the new season away to Braintree Town on Saturday.
