WATCH: Work on new hybrid pitch gets underway at The Shay
Work has begun on installing a new hybrid pitch at The Shay stadium in Halifax.
As this video shows, the old pitch has been removed from the ground and preparations are well underway for the new hybrid surface to be laid.
