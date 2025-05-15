"We are determined to keep it at the heart of our community" - Not-for-profit group announces intention to bid for The Shay

Calderdale Council has confirmed that they have received another bid for The Shay ahead of the deadline for submissions of interest in the stadium.

The group, named The Shay Community Stadium Ltd, say they have formally notified Calderdale Council of their intention to bid for ground through the Community Right to Bid scheme.

Calderdale Council announced their intention to dispose of The Shay at the start of last year, and has agreed its sale to Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy, who plans to use it as a temporary home for the Giants while they find a new ground in Huddersfield.

The Shay is registered as an Asset of Community Value, meaning there is a period where other interested parties can submit their interest in taking it over.

The Shay Stadium Community Stadium Ltd say their intention to bid was submitted and acknowledged by the council on Monday.

In a statement sent to the Halifax Courier, they said: “For generations, The Shay has been more than just a stadium. It has been a place where families, friends, and neighbours from across Calderdale and beyond come together. It is where memories are made; where local heroes inspire us, and where the true spirit of our community shines.

"The bid is about you, the people of Calderdale. We know how much The Shay, along with our two sporting clubs, means to the borough, and we are determined to keep it at the heart of our community. This is a rare opportunity for us all to shape the future of The Shay together and ensure it remains a welcoming place for everyone.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, our goal is simple: to keep The Shay thriving for the people who love it most. We are committed to maintaining and improving the stadium’s facilities, supporting its continued use by the Halifax Panthers, FC Halifax Town and the wider community. Every surplus penny will be reinvested into the stadium's facilities, making The Shay more accessible, welcoming, and vibrant for all.”

Shaun Metcalfe, director of The Shay Community Stadium Ltd, said: “We believe The Shay is the beating heart of Halifax, a place where our community comes together to celebrate, to support, and to belong.

“The prospect of The Shay being lost to private ownership should not be a consideration, so we want to explore other options, working hand in hand with the Council, supporters, residents, and local groups to ensure The Shay continues to be a source of pride and unity for Calderdale.

“Whilst we are under no illusions about the complex and challenging task ahead, it is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of the stadium, ensure wider-community use and safeguard it as a home for our clubs.

"We now have until October 3 to develop a detailed plan and secure the funding needed to make this vision a reality. We are reaching out to everyone in Calderdale, local residents, businesses, and community groups-to help shape the future of The Shay. Your ideas, your energy, and your involvement are vital.

“We will also be utilising the support of other organisations, such as Locality, where their support, expertise and experience will be invaluable. We are also appealing to individuals from the local community who feel they have the skills and experience to support our bid to get in touch.”

Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, Ian Day, said: “The Shay Stadium is registered as an asset of community value and the six-week period where groups can submit an expression of interest is currently underway.

“We can confirm that we have received a bid as part of this process and will consider this and any other bids received after the deadline of Thursday 15 May.

“Anyone submitting an interest will have until Friday 3 October to develop and submit a detailed business case. Expressions of interest will then be considered by the Council’s Cabinet.”