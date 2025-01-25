"We can definitely play better than that," says Millington after Town's win at Solihull

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town manager Chris Millington said his side's performance was poor despite winning 2-0 at play-off rivals Solihull Moors.

Andrew Oluwabori and Owen Bray scored as Halifax continued their fine away record this season.

But Millington felt The Shaymen's performance could have been a lot better.

When asked if he was pleased with what he saw, Millington said: "Not really, no, I thought the performance was poor, I was disappointed with aspects of the performance.

Chris Millington

"But I thought it showed a maturity, the fact we got the result showed a maturity and a professionalism that we maybe wouldn't have had earlier in the season.

"So I'm pleased with the progress the group have made to be able to take a win in that fashion."

Millington added: "Our defending low was of a standard you'd expect of our team, but we didn't control possession for any periods we should have done.

"We're very good counter-attacking but we were poor today.

"We've got the first goal through a counter-attacking moment so that's maybe a bit harsh, but then we've not really showed our identity enough today.

"I'm delighted with the result, and I'm reliably informed it's 150 clean sheets now for Sam Johnson, which is a huge credit to him and a huge benefit to us as a team to keep maintaining that characteristic of being able to see out games without conceding.

"You've got to be pleased with a 2-0 win away at a rival play-off contender, but we've got to be much better in our possession and the quality of our counter-attacking going forward."

On the half-time substitutions of Zak Emmerson and goalscorer Oluwabori, the Town boss said: "Zak and Andrew came off for tactical reasons as much as performance reasons, it could have been any number of players.

"I'd go as far to say there were maybe only one or two who deserved to stay on the pitch based on performance.

"But we felt certain aspects of play we need from our number nine and our left-winger impact how well the team plays, and if we're not getting that, then we needed to try and get more of those things we look for from those positions.

"We did that, I can't say it improved dramatically. We weren't really any better second-half but maybe that's the rustiness from not playing a great deal of football recently.

"Hopefully that's out of the system now.

Millington insists his team can play a lot better than their performance suggested.

"If coming towards the end of January, we can't play better than that then I might as well pack it in and head off into the sunset, but we can definitely play better than that," he said.

"We're a much better technical team than we showed today, we're a much better counter-attacking team.

"The one thing that was really pleasing was the few chances we created, we scored two.

"Andrew Oluwabori deserves a lot of credit for his finish, probably his first touch of the game, and it was a really clever finish.

"And then Owen Bray, off his less dominant foot with a really good finish from outside the area.

"From a technical point of view, we've got to be pleased with the two finishes."

Town have now not lost away from home in the league since their defeat at Rochdale on October 22.

"We've got to make sure we maintain it over the course of the season, along with trying to mirror this away form at The Shay," Millington said.

"There's a lot of football to be played but we're ambitious, we're determined and we've got the bit between our teeth to really try and do something this season.

"I think we've maybe had some really good performances at home that haven't gained the results they deserved.

"Solihull at home, we had fantastic possession and created an awful lot of chances but didn't win the game and should have done.

"Aldershot at home, we performed to a standard that deserved a win but didn't get one, so there's been a bit of luck involved.

"But away from home, we're delighted with how it's going and we want to work hard to maintain it."

On debutant Luca Thomas, Millington said: "He showed glimpses for sure, but there's a lot more to come from Luca and we'll be demanding a lot more because there's areas of the game that he's got to improve to represent Halifax Town.

"There's certain characteristics and traits that every player in our team has to present and he's got to brush up on one or two of those, but it's not a bad start for him.

"We're really excited to have him and we know what an asset he can be for the second-half of the season."

Adan George missed out through a quad injury, the Town boss confirmed, adding: "We're just investigating that at the moment so we don't know how serious it is."