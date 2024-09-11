Chris Millington said his side's finishing let them down in Town's 1-1 home draw with Oldham Athletic.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Senior cancelled out Mark Kicthing's opener as Halifax made it three games without defeat.

But the Town boss felt his team didn't get the result they should have due to poor finishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we probably deserved to win it, I think we were the better team by quite a long way in the first-half, they really struggled to get to grips with us," he said.

Chris Millington

"We created a couple of good openings.

"We've limited some very good players to very little but there's a couple of key learnings we've got to put right very quickly.

"You can look at the pattern that's developing - Solihull, Ebbsfleet, Hartlepool and now Oldham - where we've had periods of significant control, created some chances but not enough and the chances we've created, we're not taking.

"There's loads of really good aspects to our play and the bit that's missing at the moment is putting teams to the sword when we've got control of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think in all four of those games, I'd say we've been the better team and nobody would have begrudged us a 2-0 or 3-0 win in each."

Town were the better team in an encouraging first-half, but failed to turn their superiority into a lead.

"We were so comfortable first-half - the real postive is we still looked like a solid defensive unit, even though we're working the ball out from Sam Johnson, playing through the thirds and ending up in the opposition box under controlled possession," Millington said.

"The concern when you start to play like that is that it's going to leave you a bit more open and vulnerable when the turnover happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the lads have really embraced it and are really effective at defending the counter-attack when we lose possession.

"We talk about these big games against tough oppositions and the small margins - the small margins have been that we didn't take the chances we created.

"We give a soft throw-in away in our half unneccessarily and the score off it, and we come away with a point when really, we should have come away with three."

Millington admitted Oldham's goal was a poor one to concede.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was all a bit harum-scarum but the lads have got to set up for that, they've got different responsibilities for when we face long-throws, they know what they are, they've just got to do their jobs better," he said.

"It'll come again with Eastleigh and going forward, there's no forward of teams who want to sling it into your box at every opportunity."

The Town boss felt his team would go on and win it after Senior's equaliser.

"I always do, especially when you've been in the ascendancy so much in the first-half," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But like I say, these are big games against big teams with really good footballers and it's the small margins that decide them.

"The frutration for us is we've been on the wrong side of the small margins in the fact that we've not taken the chances we've created.

"They've had a couple of moments in our box but not enough really to hurt us."

Oldham's Otis Khan was sent-off with just under ten minutes remaining, but Town failed to press home their numerical advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We found it difficult," said Millington. "You've got to give Oldham some credit, I thought they were better with ten men, they were more energetic, better in the press, better in the duels.

"Much more direct in their play when they went down to ten men, they made it hard for us and we were looking for that moment or that player to get on the ball and knit four or five passes together to just take the sting out of their intensity.

"We struggled to do that but we must remember we had one of the best chances in the game with Owen Bray, who's had a fantastic shot from 18 yards out.

"Max has had a magnificent opportunity too but the one with Owen, I think if it's earlier in the game and there's less fatigue in one or two players around him, we're responding much better to the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But because one or two are a bit tired at that stage, they switch off and become spectators rather than active in that moment."

On the substitution of striker Billy Waters during the second-half, Millington said: "Just that he's backed up two starts now. I thought it was a bit of a struggle against three physical defenders.

"So it was a bit of a challenge. He worked incredibly hard, he was doing a lot of work for the team but not really getting a lot of joy in terms of posssessiom.

"Given that he's come to us on the back of not playing a lot of minutes, the last thing we want to do is break him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Emmerson wasn't involved due to picking up a hamstring injury in training on Monday doing some finishing work, and is due to be assessed properly on Thursday.

"It's a blow for him, he's just getting over the foot injury that's kept him out so far, and he suffers that," said Millington.

Defender Harvey Sutcliffe is now back to fitness, but Millington says midfielder Jack Jenkins won't be rushed back from his quad injury.