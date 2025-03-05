"We deserved it" - Millington delighted with a professional performance in Town's win over Forest Green

Chris Millington praised the maturity of his Town side after their 2-1 home win over Forest Green Rovers.

Florent Hoti and Zak Emmerson scored as Haifax beat one of the league's high-flyers at The Shay.

"I thought the lads worked hard and it was a deserved victory," Millington told the Courier.

"I've seen us have to work harder this season but I thought it was a very professional performance.

"I thought it showed a lot of maturity, which is very pleasing when you've got the likes of Will Smith amd Scott High missing.

"It makes it even mre pleasing that the lads who went out there can put in such a professional performance."

Millington added: "They were always going to come out more because we were so comfortable first-half.

"The only threat they carried was off set-pieces first-half, and that didn't come until 40 minutes.

"We've got Angelo Cappello, Jack Jenkins, Luca Thomas, Flo Hoti, all defending against the Land of the Giants, so they're going to carry a threat off set-pieces.

"But I thought the lads dealt with that threat really well."

The Town boss said the victory was even sweeter after what Forest Green boss Steve Cotterill said after the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

"It's pleasing becaise when we went away to Forest Green, I thought we put in a really professional performance," said Millington.

"We worked incredibly hard to frustrate for the first hour and then we looked to take a bit of control late in the hame, last half-hour, knowing the stats told us that they were weaker in the last half-hour.

"So I thought we put in a really professional performance there and for the youngest squad in the division, you want experienced football people like they've got at Forest Green, to recognise that and they didn't.

"So it made it all the more pleasing that we took the game to them, we got the lead, we've been pegged back but then the lads have had enough about them to go again and get a deserved win.

"So I don't think there can be any doubt this time as to whether or not we actually took the game to them."

When asked what had pleased him most about the performance, the Halifax boss said: "The maturity. We're a very young squad, which we've rattled on about a lot, but in recent weeks we've lost four impoortant players - Adan George, Jo Cummings, and then arguably two of the most consistent performers this season in Will Smith and Scott High.

"So to be able to adapt and still go toe-to-toe and win against what's rumoured to be one of the biggest spenders in the league and what's an incredibly strong squad in Forest Green, is satisying and we deserved it."

New signing Lewis Leigh was an unused substitute in the game.

"More of what we're losing with Scott High," Millington said when asked what he will bring to the squad.

"Like Jack Jenkins brought, an energy, a resilience and an ability to pick a pass.

"Lewis will do the same sort of job, he's a lad who fits the mould of what we do here.

"He's not trained with the squad yet, he came in for the first time to the game.

"On another day he might have got a run out but we just felt with the nip and tuck nature of the game, it was right to use the subs we used."

Max Wright came off with a knee injury in the second-half.

"The physio is concerned, we're going to have to get it scanned and see where he's at," Millington said.

"These injuries we're building up are related to playing here, there's no shadow of doubt in my mind that the demands of playing week in, week out on this pitch are taking their toll.

"It's going to affect our team selections, we've got to rotate more, we've got to be more careful with our players.

"And it's just another layer of adversity that we shouldn't have to face.

"It's very, very frustrating but listen, we don't do anything easy at this football club and it's going to make us double down and fight even harder."

On the pitch, Millington added: "It handicaps us immediately, it sets us back, it makes the season harder, it makes it harder to recruit because people don't want to come and play on that, and people don't want to put themselves at risk of injury playing on that.

"And then you've got all the other considerations that ppositions only have to come here once a season but we have to play 23 games here.

"It's a real significant issue so hopefully it gets sorted, but we're focused on this season and we'll absolutely work our socks off to achieve what we want to achieve.

"There's still a long way to go but I think we've shown in reent weeks against Rochdale, York and Forest Green that we can take the game to anyone."